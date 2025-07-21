Invitation-Only Automotive Event Aims to Redefine Luxury Networking in Las Vegas

Concours at Sunset presented by Jewel Exotics will debut at Red Rock Country Club in Las Vegas on September 20, 2025.

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, July 21, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- This fall marks the debut of Concours at Sunset, an invite only automotive experience curated for the upper echelon of collectors, celebrities, and tastemakers.Presented by Jewel Exotics, the inaugural event — scheduled for September 20, 2025 — will unfold at Red Rock Country Club, offering an evening of high design, fine living, and rare automotive artistry set against a breathtaking desert sunset.Founded by Blake Lazar, Concours at Sunset is by invitation only.Attendance is limited to guests who will also be the ones showcasing their personal collections — hypercars, supercars, vintage rarities, and one of a kind builds — alongside a select cadre of dealer sponsors. Designed as a next level networking affair, the event ensures that every guest shares a love of craftsmanship, exclusivity, and connection.While the first Concours takes place at Red Rock Country Club, future Las Vegas editions will rotate among other premier venues such as Dragon Ridge Country Club and Bear's Best, ensuring each gathering offers fresh scenery while maintaining the high standards and exclusivity synonymous with the Concours at Sunset brand. Additional expansions are already planned for Newport Beach and Malibu in 2026.Guests will enjoy exclusive amenities & activations, premium spirits, passed gourmet bites, live entertainment, and a vivid art and design milieu. The atmosphere will be refined yet relaxed, fostering meaningful interactions among high net worth individuals and industry power players.This invite only event goes beyond a typical car show; it’s a cultural statement and a platform for collectors and luxury brands to connect. Concours at Sunset is poised to become a recurring destination for the most discerning car enthusiasts and tastemakers on the West Coast.In keeping with its curated nature, sponsorship opportunities are strictly limited and extended by invitation only to brands whose values align with luxury, performance, and prestige.About Jewel ExoticsJewel Exotics is a luxury automotive concierge founded by Blake Lazar. The company specializes in sourcing rare and exotic vehicles, facilitating private sales, and designing bespoke lifestyle experiences for a discerning global clientele.Media Contact:Blake LazarFounder, Concours at Sunsetinfo@concoursatsunset.com

