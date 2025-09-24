Concours at Sunset Inaugural Event Sets a New Standard for Luxury Automotive Experiences in Las Vegas

The inaugural Concours at Sunset, September 20th at Red Rock Country Club in Las Vegas.

An exclusive affair uniting automotive excellence, luxury brands, and the city's most distinguished tastemakers.

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, September 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- This past weekend, the inaugural Concours at Sunset, hosted by founder Blake Lazar and presented by Jewel Homes Vegas Auto Gallery , delivered an evening of elegance, networking, and unparalleled automotive showcases at the Red Rock Country Club. The invite-only event welcomed an elite guest list of distinguished business leaders, collectors, and tastemakers, cementing its position as Las Vegas’ most exclusive luxury car and lifestyle gathering.Guests were welcomed with passed hors d’oeuvres, fine champagne and wines, and an impressive lineup of curated brand activations. The atmosphere was elevated by a Helios lounge, a Rare Motors coffee bar, live DJ performances by GetaPlus1, and premium spirits including agave vodka from Weber Ranch, Campari Scotch and McCallan 12. The event combined refined hospitality with high-octane spectacle, creating an unforgettable evening against the backdrop of a Red Rock sunset.Exclusive Automotive ShowcaseThe highlight of the night was the extraordinary collection of vehicles presented by Vegas Auto Gallery, which has been named the exclusive auto dealer partner for Concours at Sunset. Their showcase included a Rolls-Royce Phantom, Rolls-Royce Spectre, Brabus G-Wagon, Maybach V12 S680, and a custom Lamborghini Revuelto, offering guests an up-close look at some of the most coveted vehicles in the world.Distinguished Guests & SponsorsConcours at Sunset attracted a curated guest list of high-net-worth individuals, entrepreneurs, investors, and luxury lifestyle enthusiasts. The event was made possible by an esteemed roster of sponsors including Wells Fargo Advisors, IS Luxury Real Estate, Raich Law, Jewel Homes, Drvn Social Club, and others who share a commitment to excellence and exclusivity.An Evening to Remember“This event was designed to bring together the very best of cars, culture, and community in one setting that truly reflects the spirit of Las Vegas’ ultra-luxury scene,” said Blake Lazar, Host & Founder of Concours at Sunset. “With the support of Jewel Homes, Vegas Auto Gallery, and our incredible sponsors, we’ve created something timeless that we look forward to growing year after year.”The evening blended fine dining, world-class automobiles, and luxury brand experiences in a setting that celebrated both innovation and tradition. Concours at Sunset has already secured its place as a marquee event in the Las Vegas luxury calendar, with plans underway for future editions and exclusive micro-events leading into the holiday season.Visit Concours at Sunset Instagram for more content & updates @concoursatsunset

