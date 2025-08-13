Legal Remit Announces Strategic Partnership with MoneyGram, a Leading Global Payments Network

Legal Remit partners with MoneyGram to offer customers secure, fast, affordable transfers to 200+ countries via app or online.

SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA, August 13, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Legal Remit announced a strategic partnership today with MoneyGram , a leading global payments network for consumers, businesses and communities. Through this partnership, MoneyGram’s network now enables users of Legal Remit to send international money transfers to over 200 countries and territories via the Legal Remit mobile app or online.Legal Remit is a fully owned subsidiary company of Lumbini Group Pty Ltd. Legal Remit was established in 2019 with the vision to make money transfers seamless. The idea of Legal Remit was formed by a group of three friends who came to Australia from Nepal in the early 2000s. During their time as students in Australia, sending money was a headache. Many students become victims of those informal channels of sending money including one of our co-founders. Legal Remit’s team made remittance easier using technology and innovation.“Our mission is to safeguard the fund while transferring it until it gets delivered to the receivers. We offer completely hassle-free and guaranteed money transfer and money exchange services to our customers. Now connected with MoneyGram allow our customers to have more choices and reach to over 200 countries and territories. We value greatly this tie up,” said Bibek Dhakal, CEO/Director of Lumbini Group Pty Ltd“We are happy to work with Legal Remit to provide high-quality cross-border payment services. Trust and reliability are the core benefits of MoneyGram’s services, which synchronizes with the mission of Legal Remit founders, “ said Ahmed Aly, Business Head of Middle East, South Asia and Asia Pacific at MoneyGram.About Legal RemitLegal Remit and Fly Lumbini are trade name under Lumbini Group Pty Ltd operating as aMoney Transfer and Travel agency respectively.About MoneyGramMoneyGram connects the world by making the movement of money across bordersseamless, affordable and secure for everyone. Each year, the company serves more than50 million people in over 200 countries and territories. Headquartered in Dallas, Texas, withoffices in 36 countries, MoneyGram is globally recognized for its high-performance cultureand has been honoured as a Top Workplaces USA award winner for four consecutive years.MoneyGram Media Contact:media@moneygram.comLegal Remit Contact:Mr. Ramram@legalremit.com

