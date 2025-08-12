Zyxel Networks Firmware Enables Zero-Touch Nebula Deployment for USG FLEX H Series Firewalls

Zyxel Networks logo Zyxel USG FLEX 200H Firewall Zyxel USG FLEX 700H Firewall

uOS 1.35 Firmware Upgrade Adds Nebula Pre-configuration, DNS Safe Search, Entra ID support, Enhanced Nebula Integration to Family of USG FLEX H Series Firewalls

The release of uOS 1.35 gives USG FLEX H Series users the ability to streamline deployments like never before through Nebula’s pre-configuration and zero-touch setup.” — Tri Nguyen, Market Development Manager at Zyxel Networks

ANAHEIM, CA, UNITED STATES, August 12, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Zyxel Networks , a leader in delivering secure, AI- and cloud-powered business and home networking solutions, today announced the release of uOS 1.35 firmware for its USG FLEX H Series firewalls , further enhancing software functionality while delivering 2.5 times the performance of previous-generation USG FLEX firewalls. Zyxel USG FLEX H Series firewalls, which feature multi-Gigabit ports (USG FLEX 200H and up) and are available with PoE support, take network security to a new level of protection, performance, and ease of use.USG FLEX H Series firewalls running the new uOS 1.35 firmware can be pre-configured for deployment on a Nebula-managed network by scanning a QR code and configuring the firewall in the cloud prior to plugging it in for the first time. The USG FLEX H Series firewall will auto-configure when connected to the network, reducing or eliminating the need for installation by trained IT personnel at remote sites. The new firmware also adds DNS Safe Search to automatically block unsafe or inappropriate content, expanded authentication support with Entra ID for captive portal sign-on, and enhanced Nebula integration, which includes backup/restore and site cloning.Features of USG FLEX H Series Security Firewalls• High-speed Triple Performance – USG FLEX H series provides a triple performance firewall, VPN, and Unified Threat Management (UTM) throughputs, along with multi-gigabit speed ranging from 1G and 2.5G to 10G, offering SMBs ample capacity to accommodate their growing network demands.• AI-powered Security – USG FLEX H series uses AI-driven cloud intelligence for robust protection. This defense system includes sandboxing, anti-malware, DNS/IP/URL filtering, IPS, and application patrol. Moreover, the firewalls support popular VPN protocols like IKEv2/EAP and SSL VPN, on various OS platgorms, all under one Zyxel SecuExtender VPN Client license key.• Effortless Management with Nebula – USG FLEX H series simplifies network management for admins with standalone and centralized protection via Nebula Cloud. It allows quick device onboarding throught Nebula app, offering seamless switching between device GUI and Nebula Control Center. This ensures secure control of wired, wireless, and security devices from a single interface.• Enhanced User Experience with the New uOS – Designed for an enhanced user experience, the USG FLEX H series features the uOS operating system. This system provides a straightforward, modern, and intuitive interface, improving overall usability and speeding up complex configuration processing. Its graphical dashboard offers a clear view of the network’s security status, enabling network admins to make informed decisions for timely threat response.“The release of uOS 1.35 gives USG FLEX H Series users the ability to streamline deployments like never before through Nebula’s pre-configuration and zero-touch setup,” said Tri Nguyen, Market Development Manager at Zyxel Networks. “This upgrade not only enhances software functionality and delivers significantly enhanced performance over previous-generation firewalls, but also adds critical features like DNS Safe Search and expanded authentication options to improve security and manageability across distributed networks.”Zyxel USG FLEX H Series Security Firewalls include:• USG FLEX 100H Firewall – Features eight GbE Ethernet ports - $329.99* (street)• USG FLEX 100H Firewall (Bundled) – Features eight GbE Ethernet ports + one year Gold Security License Pack - $449.99*• USG FLEX 100HP Firewall – Features eight GbE Ethernet ports with one as GbE/PoE (802.3at, 30W total) – $399.99*• USG FLEX 100HP Firewall (Bundled) – Features eight GbE Ethernet ports with one as GbE/PoE (802.3at, 30W total) + one year Gold Security License Pack - $499.99*• USG FLEX 200H Firewall – Features two 2.5 GbE and six GbE ports - $449.99*• USG FLEX 200H Firewall (Bundled) – Features two 2.5 GbE and six GbE ports + one year Gold Security License Pack - $599.99*• USG FLEX 200HP Firewall – Features two 2.5 GbE and six GbE ports with one as GbE/PoE (802.3at, 30W total) - $499.99*• USG FLEX 200HP Firewall (Bundled) - Features two 2.5 GbE and six GbE ports with one as GbE/PoE (802.3at, 30W total) + one year Gold Security License Pack - $649.99*• USG FLEX 500H Firewall – Features two 2.5 GbE, two 2.5 GbE/PoE (802.3at, 30W total), and eight GbE Ethernet ports - $839.99*• USG FLEX 500H Firewall (Bundled) - Features two 2.5 GbE, two 2.5 GbE/PoE (802.3at, 30W total), and eight GbE Ethernet ports + one year Gold Security License Pack - $1,199.99*• USG FLEX 700H Firewall – Features two 2.5 GbE, two 10 GbE/PoE (802.3at, 30W total), and eight GbE Ethernet ports, and two 10GbE SFP+ ports - $1,299.99*• USG FLEX 700H Firewall (Bundled) - Features two 2.5 GbE, two 10 GbE/PoE (802.3at, 30W total), and eight GbE Ethernet ports, and two 10GbE SFP+ ports + one year Gold Security License Pack - $1,699.99** Prices subject to change without advance notice.Two options available to Zyxel partners offer a risk-free 60-day evaluation of USG FLEX H. SMB Pro, which supports up to 100 users with multi-gigabit and enhanced security, includes USG FLEX 200H Firewall, XMG1915-10EP 10 Port Multi-Gigabit PoE Switch, and NWA130BE WiFi 7 Access Point. The SMB Pro has a street price of $949.99, but if purchased within the 60-day evaluation period, the price to purchase the kit is reduced to $575.99. Alternatively, partners can request a risk-free 60-day evaluation of a standalone USG FLEX 200HP (unbundled), which has a street price of $499.99, but can be purchased for $299.99 within the 60-day evaluation period.Zyxel USG FLEX H Series Security Firewalls carry limited lifetime warranties and are available now through Amazon and Zyxel Store. USG FLEX H firewalls are also available through Zyxel Authorized Distributors: D&H, IngramMicro, TD Synnex, Target, and Wav, Zyxel Authorized VARs and MSPs, and other leading e-tailers.For more information about Zyxel and its connectivity solutions, visit www.zyxel.com/us and follow us on Facebook, X, and LinkedIn.About Zyxel:Zyxel Networks is a technology provider with over 30 years of experience, specializing in delivering solutions for small to medium-sized businesses and the enterprise-edge in partnership with VARs, MSPs and System Integrators.

