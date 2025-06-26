Zyxel Networks Simplifies Secure Remote Connectivity through Integration with Tailscale

Zyxel Networks logo Zyxel Networks USG FLEX H Series Firewall Zyxel and Tailscale partner to bring simplified VPN connectivity to Zyxel USG FLEX H Series firewalls

New partnership delivers simple and easy WireGuard VPN service to USG FLEX H Series firewall customers at no additional cost

This integration is the answer for our customers who have been asking for a simpler, faster and smarter way to enable secure connections across all their devices, wherever they are.” — Ken Tsai, President of Zyxel Networks

ANAHEIM, CA, UNITED STATES, June 26, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Zyxel Networks , a leader in delivering secure and AI-powered cloud networking solutions, today announced a new partnership with Tailscale , the leading identity-native connectivity platform. This integration brings simplified, scalable, and secure VPN connectivity to Zyxel Networks’ USG FLEX H Series firewalls , empowering small businesses and advanced users to build private, peer-to-peer networks with ease and at no additional cost.Now available on Zyxel Networks USG FLEX H Series firewalls running uOS v1.32 and above, Tailscale’s WireGuard-based mesh VPN network is fully integrated into the firewall’s management interface. Once enabled, users can set up secure remote access in minutes without the need for complex configurations.Streamlined VPN experienceThe USG FLEX H Series firewalls now support a full suite of VPN protocols, including IPSec, SSL and WireGuard, to secure a wider range of use cases and endpoints. The Tailscale integration allows users to take advantage of a streamlined setup experience, which requires no server configuration or port forwarding. Devices automatically connect to the private network upon a few simple clicks, making the process accessible even to those with minimal networking experience.Protected access controlWith the Tailscale integration, firewall users can now create a peer-to-peer mesh network where devices communicate directly with each other via encrypted tunnels, instead of routing through a central server. This architecture reduces latency, boosts performance and scales efficiently as businesses grow. Furthermore, the service supports a wide range of operating systems, including Windows, macOS, Linux, iOS and Android, as well as embedded devices, and cloud services directly, allowing firewall users to extend VPN protection across all major endpoints–including mobile devices and BYOD environments.For added convenience and security, users can log in to Tailscale using their existing identity providers such as Google Workspace, Microsoft Entra ID (Azure AD), Okta, OneLogin, or JumpCloud. Multi-Factor Authentication (MFA) can also be implemented through these accounts, providing an extra layer of protection while simplifying access control and user management.“VPNs are essential for protecting data and supporting hybrid workforces, but they have often been too complex for smaller organizations with limited IT resources,” said Ken Tsai, President of Zyxel Networks. “This integration is the answer our customers have been asking for a simpler, faster and smarter way to enable secure connections across all their devices, wherever they are.”“VPNs have a reputation for being slow, painful to set up, and impossible to manage. We started Tailscale to fix that, and now we’re excited to bring that simplicity to more people through our partnership with Zyxel Networks,” said Avery Pennarun, co-founder and CEO of Tailscale. “Zyxel’s reach in the SMB market means we can help a lot more teams skip the ‘VPN headache and just get back to work—securely.”As part of the partnership’s launch, Zyxel Networks is offering eligible USG FLEX H Series customers free access to Tailscale’s Starter Plan. For more information, please visit https://community.zyxel.com/en/discussion/29583 About Zyxel NetworksZyxel Networks is a leading provider of secure, AI-powered cloud networking solutions for SMBs and the enterprise edge. We deliver seamless connectivity and flexible scalability through subscription services, all backed by robust security. With a reputation built on decades of unlocking potential and helping people adapt to the changing workplace, Zyxel Networks has earned the trust of over 1 million businesses across 150 markets.

