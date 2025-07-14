Zyxel Networks Announces Three Products Recognized as Finalists for CRN’s 2025 Tech Innovator Awards

Zyxel USG LITE 60AX AX6000 WiFi 6 Security Router is a high-performance, all-in-one cloud-managed router that combines blazing-fast speeds and best-in-class threat management to provide an easy-to-manage, high-speed, secure networking solution for small b Zyxel CX4800-56F 48-port 10G/25G L3 Aggregation Fiber Switch with 8 100G Uplinks is a high-density 48-port Layer 3 managed switch that features upgradable SFP28 ports to support current 10GbE requirements and enables users to upgrade to 25GbE as network d Zyxel WBE630S BE12300 WiFi 7 Tri-Band Dual-Radio NebulaFlex Pro Access Point, which offers speeds up to 12.3Gbps and delivers low latency for fast, reliable connectivity in high-traffic environments. The AP features a BandFlex radio that enables it to sup

ANAHEIM, CA, UNITED STATES, July 14, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Zyxel Networks, a leader in delivering secure, AI- and cloud-powered business and home networking solutions, announced today that CRN, a brand of The Channel Company, has selected three Zyxel products as 2025 CR5 CRN Tech Innovators Awards finalists in the SMB networking, wireless networking, and network security categories.These annual CRN awards spotlight innovative technology vendors in the IT channel. The finalists were selected in 33 distinct technology categories across areas such as cloud, storage, networking, and security by a panel of CRN editors after closely reviewing hundreds of vendor entries and solution provider testimonials. They select finalists based on multiple criteria, including key capabilities, uniqueness, technological ingenuity, and ability to address customer and partner technology needs.Selected as a finalist in the SMB Networking category, CX4800-56F 48-port 10G/25G L3 Aggregation Fiber Switch with 8 100G Uplinks is a high-density 48-port Layer 3 managed switch that features upgradable SFP28 ports to support current 10GbE requirements and enables users to upgrade to 25GbE as network demands increase. Incorporating sophisticated firmware to support both on-premises and cloud-managed network requirements, CX4800-56F brings Zyxel partners forward to the next iteration of speed beyond 10G by offering 25G and 100G for aggregation and core switch needs. WBE630S BE12300 WiFi 7 Tri-Band Dual-Radio NebulaFlex Pro Access Point , a finalist in the Wireless Networking category, offers speeds up to 12.3Gbps and delivers low latency for fast, reliable connectivity in high-traffic environments. The affordable access point features a BandFlex radio that enables it to support 2.4GHz and 5GHz or 6GHz by configuration, making it an ideal solution that can extend an existing 5GHz network while providing the flexibility to add or upgrade the network to 6GHz. Smart Antenna technology uses dual-optimized antennas that automatically adapt its antenna patterns to achieve peak performance and ensure optimal WiFi connectivity in diverse environments.A finalist in the Network Security category, USG LITE 60AX AX6000 WiFi 6 Security Router is a high-performance, all-in-one cloud-managed router that combines blazing-fast speeds and best-in-class threat management to provide an easy-to-manage, high-speed, secure networking solution for small businesses, teleworkers, and managed service providers. Using the intuitive Zyxel Nebula Cloud Center, businesses can easily establish secure site-to-site or remote access VPN connections to provide remote workers, such as work-from-home staff or teleworkers, secure access to the main office network to increase productivity and efficiencies.“Each of the 2025 CRN Tech Innovators Awards finalists is a standout offering that reimagines what’s possible in the IT channel,” said Jennifer Follett, VP, U.S. Content, and Executive Editor, CRN, The Channel Company. “Each creates the opportunity to build bold solutions that solve real-world challenges for end users and drive success for channel partners. We congratulate our finalists for their commitment to innovation, partner success, and customer impact, and we can’t wait to see how they continue to push technology boundaries forward.”“We are honored to again be recognized by CRN as one of the networking industry’s innovative vendors and are particularly excited to see Zyxel solutions representing three of our core product categories,” explained David Soares, Zyxel Networks Vice President Channel Sales and Marketing North America. “This annual awards program validates Zyxel’s efforts to deliver networking solutions that deliver a critical combination of performance, versatility, ease-of-use and management, and value, that is critical to the operations and growth of small businesses, VARs, and solution providers.”The Tech Innovators Awards finalists will be spotlighted online at crn.com/techinnovators starting July 14. Winners will be announced online on August 6 and will be featured in the August issue of CRN.For more information about Zyxel and its connectivity solutions, visit www.zyxel.com/us and follow us on Facebook, Twitter and LinkedIn.About Zyxel:Zyxel Networks is a technology provider with over 30 years of experience, specializing in delivering solutions for small to medium-sized businesses and the enterprise-edge in partnership with VARs, MSPs and System Integrators. We enable network professionals to connect and protect organizations with greater ease by bringing together intuitive, scalable and secure cloud management with a complete portfolio of network devices.About The Channel Company:The Channel Company enables breakthrough IT channel performance with our dominant media, engaging events, expert consulting and education, and innovative marketing services and platforms. As the channel catalyst, we connect and empower technology suppliers, solution providers, and end users. Backed by more than 40 years of unequalled channel experience, we draw from our deep knowledge to envision innovative new solutions for ever-evolving challenges in the technology marketplace.thechannelcompany.comFollow The Channel Company: LinkedIn, Facebook, and X© 2025 The Channel Company, Inc. The Channel Company logo is a registered trademark of The Channel Company, Inc. All other trademarks and trade names are the properties of their respective owners. All rights reserved.

