End Metal Theft is Supporting the City of Glendale to Combat Copper Wire Theft

Parks and Recreation City of Glendale Tennis Court Lamp Pole, City of Glendale A sampling of End Metal Theft Solutions

End Metal Theft is proud to announce its partnership with the City of Glendale, AZ, in implementing a solution to combat the problem of copper wire theft.

We’re honored to support the City of Glendale and proud to see our solution making a real difference” — Jon James

PHOENIX, AZ, UNITED STATES, August 13, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- End Metal Theft is proud to announce its successful partnership with the City of Glendale, Arizona, in implementing a proven solution to combat the growing problem of copper wire theft. Following the initial installation of End Metal Theft's Locking Hand Hole Covers, city officials have committed to deploying the system across Glendale to protect its infrastructure and enhance public safety.

Copper wire theft from lamp poles poses a serious risk to communities, often leading to unsafe lighting conditions, expensive repairs, and increased taxpayer costs. In response to these challenges, Glendale sought a long-term, tamper-resistant solution.

“After our first installation, we quickly saw the value and effectiveness of End Metal Theft’s locking covers,” said [City of Glendale Official]. “We’re confident this approach will help us protect city assets and reduce the burden on our maintenance teams and public safety services.” This installation was in support of the Parks and Recreation Department.

The Locking Hand Hole Covers are engineered to retrofit existing lamp poles, providing an added layer of security that helps prevent unauthorized access and costly wire theft. With a durable and weather-resistant design, they are already being used by multiple municipalities across the country.

“We’re honored to support the City of Glendale and proud to see our solution making a real difference,” said [Jon James], President of End Metal Theft. “Our mission is to help communities proactively protect their infrastructure and save valuable public resources.”

End Metal Theft remains committed to partnering with cities, utilities, and property managers nationwide to fight metal theft with simple, effective technology. We are proud to be partnered with Lighting Unlimited to support the Arizona marketplace.

For more information on the Locking Hand Hole Covers or to explore partnership opportunities, please visit https://endmetaltheft.com or contact info@endmetaltheft.com.

