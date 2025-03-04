Arizona Partnership Formed to Support Public Safety

End Metal Theft

PHOENIX, AZ, UNITED STATES, March 4, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Metal theft continues to pose a significant threat to infrastructure, services, and public safety. In response, End Metal Theft and Lighting Unlimited are proud to have formed a partnership to support Public Safety in the State of Arizona.

The alliance has been strengthened to be more active with the recent award of the Arizona State Contract for lighting to Lighting Unlimited (Contract #CTR074552). The agencies served include the State’s largest municipalities and consideration is being made by State Agencies as well.

Key Offerings include four models of In-Ground J Box’s and X models of tamper proof hand hole covers for light poles.

All models provide:

o Proprietary locking mechanisms, verified through extensive testing, offer multiple layers of security.

o Tamper-resistant bolts, keyed uniquely for each customer, ensure maximum protection.

About End Metal Theft:

End Metal Theft is a leading innovator in security solutions designed to combat metal theft. With a focus on developing advanced products that protect critical infrastructure, the company is dedicated to providing effective and reliable solutions to municipalities, utilities, and property managers nationwide. For more information, visit https://endmetaltheft.com

“The partnership is a game-changer in our fight against metal theft in Arizona,” said [Jon James, President]. “Our innovative design not only protects critical assets but also deters criminal activity, safeguarding our communities and ensuring uninterrupted services.”

About Lighting Unlimited

Lighting Unlimited is a family-owned second-generation Arizona-based lighting distributor founded in 1989. Started by Scott Schneider, the company has grown and evolved from a one-person sales operation into one of the Valley's largest lighting wholesalers.

Our mission is to provide outstanding buying experiences for our customers. We have achieved this by offering superb customer service through comprehensive training and development of all our employees. https://lu-az.com/

“Partnering with End Metal Theft enables us to provide a range of truly valuable offerings to our public sector clients Statewide.” Said Cory Schneider, President of Lighting Unlimited.

