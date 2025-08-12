End Metal Theft is Supporting the City of Tempe to Combat Copper Wire Theft

In Ground J Box Installation in the City of Tempe, Arizona Completed Installation of In ground J Box in Tempe, Arizona

PHOENIX, AZ, UNITED STATES, August 12, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The City of Tempe has taken a proactive step in protecting public infrastructure and enhancing community safety by partnering with End Metal Theft, a leader in anti-theft solutions for municipalities and utilities. Under a new contract, End Metal Theft will provide and install its In-Ground Locking J-Box Covers, designed to secure electrical junction boxes and prevent the theft of valuable copper wiring.

Copper wire theft remains a costly and dangerous problem for cities nationwide, with impacts that include streetlight outages, increased repair costs, and safety risks for pedestrians, cyclists, and motorists. Tempe's investment in hardened, tamper-resistant in-ground covers is a forward-thinking approach to safeguard its infrastructure and reduce service disruptions.

“Public safety is a top priority,” said [City of Tempe Team Member] these locking J-box covers give us a strong, physical deterrent to copper theft, helping ensure our lighting systems remain operational and our streets stay safe.”

End Metal Theft’s In-Ground Locking J-Box Covers are engineered to retrofit existing junction boxes, with features that resist tampering, unauthorized access, and environmental wear. The solution is already gaining adoption among cities facing similar theft-related challenges.

“We’re proud to support the City of Tempe in its efforts to secure public infrastructure and protect taxpayer investments,” said [Chad Ridenour], Vice President of End Metal Theft. “Our mission is to help cities stay ahead of metal theft with simple, effective deterrents.”

End Metal Theft offers a range of solutions to help municipalities, utilities, and property owners safeguard against ongoing theft and vandalism and we are proud to be partnered with Lighting Unlimited to support the Arizona Marketplace.

For more information about In-Ground Locking J-Box Covers or to request a quote, visit https://endmetaltheft.com or contact info@endmetaltheft.com.

