Savor Culinary Partners with Restore + Revive to Offer Optimum Health and Nutrition to Dallas/ Fort Worth Clients

Savor Culinary Services’ Founder, Chef Deb Oxman

By combining Restore + Revive’s healing therapies & functional medicine offerings with Savor’s exceptional nutritional support, we can provide our patients with a comprehensive wellness experience.” — Dabney Poorter, Founder of Restore + Revive

DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, August 12, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Savor Culinary Services is excited to announce their new partnership with Restore + Revive in Fort Worth, a functional medicine practice that takes a concierge approach to healthcare and also offers holistic spa services.Savor will now offer their award-winning personalized meals to Restore + Revive’s staff and clients, including organic salads, snacks, and smoothies, using only fresh whole foods. Some of Restore + Revive’s favorites so far include the Savor Forged Salad with Nut Crusted Goat Cheese and Pinto Beans, the Beet & Cucumber Bruschetta with Toasted Crostini, and the Cinnamon & Ginger Carrot Smoothie.“Restore + Revive shares the same values as Savor,” says Savor Culinary Services’ Founder, Chef Deb Oxman . “We both strongly believe that food is medicine using whole food nutrition combined with medical science. Every staff member at Restore + Revive wants to be a bigger part of their community and make a difference. Both of which are part of Savor’s core values as well. I could not imagine a more perfect partnership.”All of Savor’s chef-prepared customized meals, snacks and smoothies are made to client’s preferences, food intolerances, dietary needs and special diets. The company sources organic ingredients, grass-fed meats, sustainably caught seafood, free range poultry, and local and seasonal ingredients. The meals are prepared without any seed oils or preservatives, and can accommodate any dietary need or preference, including dairy-free, gluten-free, vegan and keto. Focusing on sustainability and partnering with local farmers, Savor aims to bring the best of the culinary world to clients.“We believe that nutrition is the foundation of lasting health, and we are thrilled to partner with a like-minded company that meets our high-quality standards,” says Dabney Poorter, Founder of Restore + Revive. “By combining Restore + Revive’s healing therapies and functional medicine offerings with Savor’s exceptional nutritional support, we are able to provide our patients with a truly comprehensive wellness experience.”###About Savor Culinary ServicesSavor Culinary Services is an award-winning culinary services company created in 2002 that provides weekly personalized meals, catering and in-flight catering across the Dallas/Fort Worth area. Savor, specializing in crafting memorable cuisine that accommodates any food allergy and request, is owned and run by Chef Deb Oxman, who trained at the Culinary Institute of America, the Culinary Business Academy, and the Culinary School of Fort Worth.Originally a licensed physical therapist, Chef Deb was inspired to switch careers (and, ultimately, start Savor) after her son was diagnosed with high functioning autism and severe ADHD at age 2 that she found were improved (and triggered) by his diet. Two decades later, Savor has now worked with thousands of clients across the Dallas/Fort Worth area, won numerous awards, and remains dedicated to providing healthier ways for clients to enjoy the foods they love. More information can be found at: https://www.savorculinaryservices.com About Restore + ReviveRestore + Revive presents a unique and powerful opportunity to proactively prioritize your wellness journey in Fort Worth … all under one roof. At R+R, we offer a path toward preventive health and healing tailored to your personal needs. Pulling from vast knowledge of both conventional and functional medicine, we offer a comprehensive approach through a variety of healing modalities and detoxification services. Clients have access to experienced, specialized practitioners who will invest in your journey. Ranging in expertise from Massage Therapy, Counseling, Fitness Recovery, Integrative Psychiatry, Non-Toxic Nails and more, there’s something for everyone and no wrong place to start. For more information visit: https://www.restoreandrevivefw.com/

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.