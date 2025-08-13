Lotus Group Selects MoneyGram to Provide Enhanced Cross-Border Payment Services at Lotus Remit Branches

Lotus Group teams up with MoneyGram to offer customers secure, fast cross-border transfers at Lotus Remit branches.

KUALA LUMPUR, MALAYSIA, August 13, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Lotus Group Ent Sdn Bhd, an international remittance company licensed by Bank Negara Malaysia, today announced a partnership with MoneyGram , a leading global payments network for consumers, businesses and communities. Through this partnership, Lotus Group will now offer MoneyGram's international money transfer services through its network of 13 Lotus Remit branches across Malaysia.Lotus Remit customers can now access the MoneyGram network, spanning 200 countries and territories, to send funds to and receive funds from loved ones abroad. The service will be especially beneficial to the 2.4 million migrant workers in Malaysia for their remittance needs.“We are delighted to become an agent of MoneyGram and provide an additional choice for international money transfer services to the migrant workers community here in Malaysia. MoneyGram has a long history of providing a reliable and affordable way to send and receive funds across borders,” said Soby Kurian, CEO and Director of Lotus Group.MoneyGram operates one of the largest global payments networks and connects the world’s communities. Each year, the MoneyGram network enables over 50 million customers to seamlessly move money across borders at nearly 500,000 retail locations or via MoneyGram Online, the company’s website and mobile app.“This partnership provides convenience and greater access to financial services for our customers, offering Malaysian natives and migrant workers a modern, reliable way to send money and receive money from abroad,” said Ahmed Aly, Business Head for Middle East, South Asia and Asia Pacific at MoneyGram.The outflow of remittances from Malaysia has increased by over 25% from $8.63 billion in 2021 to $10.84 billion in 2024, according to the World Bank Group2. Additionally, the World Bank Group3 estimated that the inflow of remittances to Malaysia reached $1.61 billion in 2024, an increase of over 12% from $1.43 billion in 2020.About Lotus MalaysiaLotus Group Ent Sdn Bhd is an international remittance company established in Malaysia in 2007. We have now expanded our presence to 13 locations across Malaysia, ensuring easy access to our seamless services for our valued customers apart from online and app.Lotus Group Ent Sdn Bhd is a registered company (Registration number: 747923M) and is licensed by Bank Negara Malaysia (Central Bank of Malaysia). We have become the best-liked remittance service provider for many Indian, Bangla, Nepal and Indonesian expatriates for their remittance needs. Our commitment to covering every corner of the globe sets us apart, as we facilitate safe and timely remittances routed through established banks, ensuring compliance with the standards set by the respective Central Banks.About MoneyGramMoneyGram connects the world by making the movement of money across borders seamless, affordable and secure for everyone. Each year, the company serves more than 50 million people in over 200 countries and territories. Headquartered in Dallas, Texas, with offices in 36 countries, MoneyGram is globally recognized for its high-performance culture and has been honoured as a Top Workplaces USA award winner for four consecutive years.MoneyGram Media Contactmedia@moneygram.com2 World Bank Group: https://data.worldbank.org/indicator/BM.TRF.PWKR.CD.DT?locations=MY 3 World Bank Group: https://data.worldbank.org/indicator/BX.TRF.PWKR.CD.DT?locations=MY

