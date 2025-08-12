S2|DATA Launches ChainLogix: A Defensible Asset Tracking Solution Built for Legal Teams

ChainLogix is a next-generation platform purpose-built to help legal, compliance, and IT teams manage high-value assets on legal or regulatory hold.

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, August 12, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- S2|DATA is proud to announce the launch of ChainLogix, a next-generation platform purpose-built to help legal, compliance, and IT teams manage high-value assets on legal or regulatory hold with precision, transparency, and peace of mind. Designed for environments where defensibility and accuracy are paramount, ChainLogix delivers full lifecycle visibility of IT assets, from intake to disposition, on a scalable and auditable foundation.ChainLogix bridges the operational needs of Legal, HR, Information Governance, and Security teams, enabling organizations to track and manage assets across global operations with barcode-enabled precision. With over 300,000 assets managed across three continents and zero losses, ChainLogix sets a new standard for control and accountability in legal preservation and operational best practices.“Managing assets with precision and security is critical, especially in legal and eDiscovery environments where preservation and a defensible chain of custody are non-negotiable,” said Karen Wilson, Director of Physical Data Security at S2|DATA. “ChainLogix provides complete confidence, with transparent, auditable tracking of every device handled, ensuring sensitive or regulated data is preserved, protected, and accounted for from intake through disposition.”Built with up to 200 customizable fields per asset, ChainLogix provides holistic tracking of devices tied to legal matters, compliance requirements, retention policies, and custodianship. Legal teams benefit from transparent reconciliation tools, preservation controls, and flexible deployment options, whether fully managed by S2|DATA or internally operated by the client.ChainLogix is already being deployed in high-stakes matters involving investigations, M&A restructuring, and complex litigation. Whether you’re responding to legal holds, implementing policy-aligned preservation, or sunsetting legacy infrastructure, ChainLogix is the solution that puts control back in your hands.“ChainLogix was built in direct response to what our clients told us they were missing,” said Michelle Kovitch, Chief Strategy Officer at S2|DATA. “A legal hold notice is only half the preservation challenge. What’s equally critical is tracking the actual devices tied to that hold. ChainLogix brings that full-circle accountability, giving legal teams the defensibility, visibility, and control they need to reduce risk and close the gaps traditional workflows leave behind.”About S2|DATAS2|DATA is a leader in digital forensics, eDiscovery, data preservation, and legacy data remediation. With a secure vault and active data center housing over 300,000 assets, S2|DATA provides clients with trusted solutions for litigation, compliance, and investigation needs. Learn more at www.s2data.com

