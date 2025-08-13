National Animation Museum Announces New Partnership with IndieCade

Concept art of a National Animation Museum and IndieCade exhibit

The collaboration will promote the cultural, educational, and artistic values of both animation and independent games.

By collaborating with the National Animation Museum, we aim to further promote our mission and share with the public how games and animation can educate, inspire, and build lasting communities.” — Stephanie Barish, CEO and founder of IndieCade

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, August 13, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The National Animation Museum (NAM), a 501(c)(3) non-profit museum in development dedicated to celebrating the art and science of animation in all its forms, is thrilled to announce an exciting new partnership with IndieCade, the internationally recognized festival and organization committed to supporting and showcasing independent games and interactive media.

The collaboration between the National Animation Museum and IndieCade will highlight the community of independent creators who bring animation, games, and interactive media to life. By co-developing immersive, educational, and inspiring programming and experiences, the two institutions will promote the stories of animated storytelling and independent game design to diverse and growing audiences.

Eddie Newquist, founder and CEO of the National Animation Museum, shared, “As a museum that celebrates animation in all its forms, we recognize and honor the rich history and future of games and the community of independent developers and artists who make the field exceptional. IndieCade’s commitment to independent creators strongly aligns with our mission. That’s why teaming up with them felt like a perfect fit from the start.”

Stephanie Barish, CEO and founder of IndieCade, stated, "IndieCade has always celebrated and supported the artistry, diversity, and innovation of independent games. By collaborating with the National Animation Museum, we aim to further promote our mission and share with the public how games and animation can educate, inspire, and build lasting communities.”

IndieCade is the most recent addition to the National Animation Museum’s expanding network of partners and collaborators as it continues its planning phase, including Param Science Experience Centre, The Children’s Museum of Indianapolis, and MinaLima, the creative team behind the graphic design of the Harry Potter films.

ABOUT THE NATIONAL ANIMATION MUSEUM

The National Animation Museum™ is a 501(c)(3) (EIN: 82-2056162) California based non-profit developing virtual and physical educational experiences. The Museum’s mission is to inform, inspire, and ignite passion in current and future generations about the art and science of animation in all its forms. You can learn more about the Museum and ongoing updates by visiting https://nationalanimationmuseum.org or following on social media @NationalAnimationMuseum.

ABOUT INDIECADE

IndieCade (est. 2007) supports independent game development and organizes international events showcasing the future of independent games. It highlights innovation and artistry in all forms of interactive media, helping to create a public perception of games as rich, diverse, artistic, educational, and culturally significant. IndieCade’s events and initiatives bring visibility to emerging work, inspire and connect a global community of innovators, and make an impact on the industry and ultimately the way the world plays, understands, and is impacted by games. To this end, IndieCade supports independent game development as the future of games.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.