National Animation Museum Announces International Collaboration with Param Science Experience Centre

A concept rendering of the National Animation Museum.

The collaboration will blend creativity and innovation to engage and inspire diverse audiences around the world.

This exciting collaboration with Param Science Experience Centre is a perfect example of how art and science work hand in hand.” — Eddie Newquist, Founder and CEO of the National Animation Museum

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, May 9, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The National Animation Museum (NAM), based in Los Angeles, California, proudly announces a collaboration with Param Science Experience Centre based in Channenahalli, Bengaluru, India. The pioneering center offers immersive exhibits to transform how people view science.

As members of the Association of Science and Technology Centers (ASTC), the collaboration between the National Animation Museum and Param Science Experience Centre will blend creativity and innovation, combining scientific exploration and artistic expression to engage and inspire diverse audiences around the world.

Inavamsi Enaganti, Director of Param Science Experience Centre, shared, "We’re thrilled to partner with the team at the National Animation Museum. Their ability to communicate complex ideas through the use of visual storytelling and cutting edge technology aligns perfectly with our mission to spark curiosity and scientific innovation in the next generation.”

Eddie Newquist, Founder and CEO of the National Animation Museum, stated, "This exciting collaboration with Param Science Experience Centre is a perfect example of how art and science work hand in hand. We look forward to developing truly unique experiences that inspire, entertain, and educate.”

Param joins a growing list of collaborators for the National Animation Museum including The Children’s Museum of Indianapolis, the world’s largest children’s museum, and MinaLima, the graphic design team behind the Harry Potter film series.

ABOUT THE NATIONAL ANIMATION MUSEUM

The National Animation Museum™ is a 501 (c)(3) (EIN: 82-2056162) California based non-profit developing virtual and physical educational experiences. The Museum’s mission is to inform, inspire, and ignite passion in current and future generations about art and science and the use of animation in all its forms. You can learn more about the Museum and ongoing updates by visiting https://nationalanimationmuseum.org or following on social media @NationalAnimationMuseum.

ABOUT PARAM SCIENCE EXPERIENCE CENTRE

The Param Science Experience Centre is an initiative of the Param Foundation. It is a pioneering ecosystem for science inspiration, education and innovation that encompasses a grand flagship center in Channenahalli, Bengaluru, India along with multiple city centers and mobile science centers across the region. Through interactive, immersive and experiential exhibits, Param wishes to change the way everyone views science.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.