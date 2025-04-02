National Animation Museum Collaborates with Robinett Economics and ProFun for Economic and Community Impact Study

A rendering of the National Animation Museum's lobby. A rendering of a gallery at the National Animation Museum.

BURBANK, CA, UNITED STATES, April 2, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The National Animation Museum (NAM) is proud to announce its collaboration with leading economic analysis firms Robinett Economics and ProFun to conduct a comprehensive financial analysis and economic impact study. This initiative aims to quantify the financial benefits of establishing a National Animation Museum campus in Southern California and its potential contributions to the local, state, and regional economies.

With Southern California already serving as a global hub for the entertainment and creative industries, the proposed National Animation Museum promises to amplify the region’s cultural and economic vitality. The study will evaluate key factors, including projected visitor spending, job creation, and tax revenue generation, providing a roadmap to maximize the museum’s positive impact.

Economic Potential

Drawing inspiration from the success of cultural institutions like the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in Cleveland, the National Animation Museum’s planned campus could bring unprecedented benefits to the region. “According to an economic impact study from 2018, the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame attracted nearly 568,000 visitors in 2017, with visitor spending contributing $127.4 million to Cuyahoga County’s economy,” said Eddie Newquist, CEO and Founder of the National Animation Museum. Newquist added, “This spending supported 1,872 jobs and generated $13.4 million in state and local tax revenues.”

Closer to home, institutions, like The Broad art museum in Los Angeles, demonstrate the transformative power of cultural attractions. Newquist explained, “The Broad has said that in their first year, they welcomed over 820,000 visitors and contributed more than $54 million in economic output for the region. The California Association of Museums previously shared that California museums collectively generate a $6.55 billion economic impact annually, supporting over 80,000 jobs and even contributing $492 million in state tax revenues in 2017. Museums have a long history of providing economic benefits for both the state of California and local communities.”

Quote from Eddie Newquist, CEO and Founder of the National Animation Museum

“Animation is a universal language that inspires creativity and innovation. Our mission is to celebrate this art form while driving meaningful economic and educational benefits for the Southern California community,” said Eddie Newquist. Newquist has assembled a stellar team with a track record of creating successful visitor attractions and immersive exhibitions such as Harry Potter the Exhibition, The Game of Thrones Studio Tour, and National Geographic’s Earth Explorers. He is a former Vice President of Universal Studios Creative, which is the Parks and Resorts division of Universal Destinations and Experiences. “Through this partnership with Robinett Economics and ProFun, we aim to uncover the immense potential this immersive museum experience has to not only celebrate the past, present, and future of animation, but also to serve as a catalyst for workforce development and career opportunities for young people.”

A Call to Action

The findings of this study will be pivotal in securing the necessary support and funding to bring the National Animation Museum to life. By demonstrating the museum’s potential to attract visitors from around the country, create thousands of jobs, and generate significant tax revenues, the report aims to garner public and private backing.

The National Animation Museum also invites private individuals, foundations, and corporations passionate about art, culture, and science education to join this transformative effort. Supporting the museum is an opportunity to foster career development and workforce training for future generations while enriching the region’s cultural landscape.

About the National Animation Museum

The National Animation Museum is dedicated to celebrating the art and science of animation in all its forms. The museum will highlight traditional animation, stop action, video games, scientific visualizations, animatronics, augmented and virtual realities as well as explore the future potential of animation art and technology. The museum will serve as a hub for education, inspiration, and innovation, preserving the legacy of animation while shaping the storytellers of tomorrow. For more information about the National Animation Museum and its initiatives, visit https://nationalanimationmuseum.org and follow on social media at @NationalAnimationMuseum.

Legal Disclaimer:

