Serbia sends aid to Montenegro in extinguishing fires

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Interior Ivica Dačić announced today that our country will send international humanitarian aid to Montenegro in extinguishing fires at the Đurkovići-Rogami location, near Podgorica.

