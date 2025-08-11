Teton Pass maintenance work will impact traffic

JACKSON, Wyo. – The Wyoming Department of Transportation maintenance crews will be working on various sections of Wyoming State Highway 22, Teton Pass, over the next 3 weeks. Crews will be cleaning ditches and performing various maintenance work beginning today, August 11. The work will take place during daytime hours from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday through Thursday each week through the rest of month.

Drivers will see lane closures, flagger-controlled traffic, and short delays. Crews will not be working on the weekend. Unpredictable weather and other variables may necessitate last-minute changes to the plans. WYDOT remains committed to updating the public with timely information.

