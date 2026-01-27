WYDOT to unveil safety enhancements for Coffeen Avenue corridor at public meeting on Jan. 29

SHERIDAN, WY – The Wyoming Department of Transportation (WYDOT) invites the Sheridan community to a public meeting on Thursday, Jan. 29, to review proposed safety and efficiency improvements for the Coffeen Avenue and Brundage Lane corridor.

Following a comprehensive 2023 traffic study, WYDOT identified several high-impact upgrades to be integrated into the mill, overlay, and ADA project scheduled for 2028. A primary recommendation includes the installation of raised medians extending from the Little Goose Creek bridge south past Starbucks, as well as along the Brundage Lane and Coffeen Avenue intersections.

These enhancements are designed to streamline traffic flow and improve safety for a diverse range of users, including safer navigation for daily commuters and neighborhood traffic, improved crossing points and buffered zones for pedestrians and cyclists, a more efficient transit for tourists and commercial vehicles passing through the city, and provide a welcoming, aesthetic appeal with landscaping and other visual enhancements.

Representatives from WYDOT and the City of Sheridan will be available to present preliminary plans, display visual renderings of the proposed medians, and answer questions from the community.

The meeting is scheduled for Thursday, January 29, 2026, from 5:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m. at the Sheridan College Atrium, 1 Whitney Way, Sheridan.

"Our goal is to ensure the 2028 project doesn't just repair the road but fundamentally improves how the community moves through this corridor," says WYDOT.

WYDOT Photo: Coffeen Avenue looking south will be getting medians in 2028.