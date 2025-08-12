Long-Standing Local Roofing Company, Tony's Roofcare, Welcomes New Ownership After 28 Years

New Tony's Roofcare Owner Stephanie Peacock and partner, Duane King

Local Washington roofer Tony Porco of Tony's Roofcare is hanging up his hat after 28 years in the business, passing his namesake to new owner Stephanie Peacock.

Tony and Patty built something over the last 28 years that had a great foundation. We’re just excited to move it forward.” — Stephanie Peacock

AUBURN, WA, UNITED STATES, August 12, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- After more than 25 years serving homeowners across the Puget Sound region, Tony Porco, founder of local Auburn roofing company Tony's Roofcare, is officially passing the torch. The trusted roofing company is entering a new era under the leadership of Stephanie Peacock , along with her partner and co-owner Duane King.Stephanie brings a background in customer experience and business development, having held expansion strategy and technology roles at residential solar company Sunrun and well-known retail business Nordstrom. Stephanie and her partner had been looking for an opportunity to move away from corporate work and focus more on something local; it was then that she was introduced to Tony, who had been looking for someone to take over the business in his retirement. For Stephanie, the transition to roofing feels natural, she says, given her background in solar.“Tony and Patty built something over the last 28 years that had a great foundation,” said Peacock. “We’re just excited to move it forward.”The team was informed of the changeover on June 23rd. Reactions were positive, with newer employees enthusiastic about new tools and marketing strategies, and veteran team members becoming re-energized by the company’s renewed momentum. Improved lead quality and higher-value projects are already driving increased job satisfaction and earnings for all their employees.Looking ahead, Stephanie and Duane plan to grow the business regionally, expanding service deeper into King and Pierce Counties, and potentially into Snohomish County. A key part of their strategy is blending the company’s long-standing reputation for trust and reliability with a technology-forward approach and modern customer experience. Stephanie hopes to use her background in business expansion and customer product strategies to modernize the business and increase value to their customers. A new informational “ Roof Maintenance Handbook ” will also be provided to customers to help them make informed decisions about their roofing needs.“If we can help people upfront with the right information, they’ll trust us when they need help with a bigger problem,” Peacock said.About Tony's Roofcare: Based in South King County, Tony’s Roofcare has been providing high-quality residential roofing services for over two decades. Known for their reliability and quality craftsmanship, the company is now entering a new phase of growth and innovation under new ownership. For more information or to receive a free roofing estimate, visit tonysroofcare.com.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.