Hunters, anglers, campers and other recreationists: know current fire restrictions

Wildfires can threaten public safety, property and productive wildlife habitat, so it’s in everyone’s best interest to prevent them from starting. Carelessness with fire, unfortunately, is the cause of many wildfires, so people need be extra cautious during late summer and early fall.

Wildfire season typically lasts from summer through the first significant rain or snow of fall, so don't let a chilly evening or a brief rainstorm (or snowstorm) lull you into thinking the wildfire season is over. Follow these tips, rules and guidelines to keep the woods and wildlife safe from human-caused wildfires:

Know the fire restrictions: It can be a little tricky because you have to know who manages the land you’re using, but it’s the responsibility of the user to know if fire restrictions are in place and abide by them. During a hot, dry summer, fire restrictions are highly likely. Idaho Department of Lands has created a statewide map to show current fire restrictions.

If you're going to have a campfire (where and when it’s allowed), have water and a shovel handy. Keep fires small and manageable, extinguish them completely before you go to bed, or leave your campsite. Make sure ashes are COLD before leaving the campsite. If it's too hot to touch, it's too hot to leave.

Do your part: If you see an unattended campfire, put it out, or report it by calling 911.

Check for wildfire activity before you go into the backcountry: Some areas can be closed miles away from the actual fire, including roads and trails, so it’s best to know before you arrive and find your area closed. To see the current fire map for Idaho and beyond, go to inciweb.nwcg.gov.

If you’re planning a fall hunt, give yourself options: Hunts are rarely closed due to wildfires for the entire season, but be prepared to access your hunt area through different routes, or hunt later in the season to avoid fire closures.

If you’re an angler, avoid fire areas: There are lots of places fish in Idaho, so avoid areas near where there are active wildfires.

Here’s a quick fire restriction cheat sheet for recreationists:

During Stage 1 fire restrictions , campfires are only allowed within a designated recreation site , and within a fire structure provided by the administrative agency.

During Stage 2 restrictions, no campfires, period. (See complete rules below.)

Why are fire restrictions done locally rather than for the entire state? Local agencies follow established, statewide-approved guidelines for implementing fire restrictions in their geographic areas. The local decision-making approach is critical for determining the right place and the right time for fire restrictions.

Stage I Fire Restrictions

Restricted on state and private forestland and rangeland, and on public land, roads, and trails: Building, maintaining, attending, or using a fire, campfire, or stove fire except within a designated recreation site, within a fire structure provided by the administrative agency, or on their own land and only within an owner-provided fire structure.

Smoking, except within an enclosed vehicle or building, a developed recreation site, or while stopped in an area at least 3 feet in diameter that is barren or cleared of all flammable materials.

Exemptions

Persons with a written permit that specifically authorizes the otherwise prohibited act.

Persons using fire fueled solely by liquid petroleum or LPG fuels.

Persons conducting activities in those designated areas where the activity is specifically authorized by written posted notice.

Any Federal, State, or local officer, or member of an organized rescue or firefighting force in the performance of an official duty.

All land within a city boundary is exempted

Other exemptions unique to each agency

Violation prohibited acts are punishable by fine of not more that $1,000 and/or imprisonment for not more than 12 months.

Stage II Fire Restrictions

Restricted on state and private forestland and rangeland, and on public land, roads, and trails: Building, maintaining, attending, or using a fire, campfire or stove fire.

Smoking, except within an enclosed vehicle or building, a designated recreation site or while stopped in an area at least three feet in diameter that is barren or cleared of all flammable materials.

Operating motorized vehicles off designated roads and trails.

EXEMPTIONS