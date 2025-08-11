Hi-Speed Announces Significant Growth in Motor Shop Capabilities with New Electrical Test Panel

Hi-Speed's recent electric motor shop upgrades included a new electrical test panel Ben Buffington, president and CEO of Hi-Speed Industrial Service

MEMPHIS, TN, UNITED STATES, August 11, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Hi-Speed Industrial Service , an industry leader dedicated to keeping customers up and running via service and sales of electro-mechanical equipment, recently announced significant electric motor shop upgrades, including a new electrical test panel. This multi-million-dollar investment revolutionizes Hi-Speed’s ability to service customers motors both locally and nationally due to testing capacity.“Our new test panel means that customers no longer need to send medium- and high-voltage motors out of the Memphis area for run testing, load testing and repairs,” says Ben Buffington, president and CEO of Hi-Speed Industrial Service. “This milestone is a decade in the making. With this investment, we now have a testing capacity of 13.8 kV. Combined with our hydro-dynamometer, we are capable of significant run and load testing, which means we have greater testing capabilities than any other shop in the Memphis region.”Hi-Speed collaborated with Memphis Light Gas & Water to add additional incoming power at Hi-Speed’s Millington facility to support the new test panel by Hipotronics, a global leader in manufacturing high voltage testing and measurement equipment.This massive upgrade in testing equipment enables Hi-Speed to offer greater testing capabilities to its valued customers as well as motor shops unable to provide higher level testing services.Hi-Speed’s motor shops also provide a full suite of services including re-manufacturing, rewinding, surge testing, core testing, vibration analysis, load testing, balancing, moisture protection and full machine shop services.Through its emergency services offerings, Hi-Speed’s repair specialists and staff engineers are on call 24 hours a day offering on-site or in-shop services with free pick-up and delivery.Current and potential customers who desire an in-person or virtual tour of the upgraded motor shop are invited to reach out to Hi-Speed Director of Motor Operations, Adam Geron at 901-873-5300 or email ageron@gohispeed.com.ABOUT HI-SPEED INDUSTRIAL SERVICE:Founded in 1946, Hi-Speed Industrial Service specializes in the service and sales of electro-mechanical equipment, including electric motors, pumps, gearboxes, fans, blowers, and other rotating equipment. The company also offers services for overhead hoist and crane systems, technology-driven predictive and preventive maintenance, and 24/7 availability. With locations in Millington, TN and Little Rock, AR, Hi-Speed serves customers across the Southeast. For more information, visit www.gohispeed.com or call 800-713-0103.

