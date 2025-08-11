WVDEP extending public comment period for statewide water quality report
CHARLESTON, W.Va. – The West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection (WVDEP) is extending the public comment period on the Draft 2024 West Virginia Integrated Water Quality Monitoring and Assessment Report to allow additional time for the public to consider important revisions. Revisions were made to the Integrated Report and Supplemental Tables to correct errors resulting from a dataflow issue between WVDEP’s and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency’s (EPA) databases. This issue caused some delisted streams to be excluded and prevented certain impaired streams from being properly linked to existing TMDLs.
West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection
Division of Water and Waste Management
Attn: Nick Murray
601 57th Street, S.E.
Charleston, WV 25304
A virtual informational meeting will be held August 19, 2025 at 6 p.m.:
Virtual Link: meet.google.com/vsr-hknc-yrj
Dial-in number: +1 813-370-0439 PIN: 230 388 360#
