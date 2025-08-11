WVDEP extending public comment period for statewide water quality report

Page Content

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – The West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection (WVDEP) is extending the public comment period on the Draft 2024 West Virginia Integrated Water Quality Monitoring and Assessment Report to allow additional time for the public to consider important revisions. Revisions were made to the Integrated Report and Supplemental Tables to correct errors resulting from a dataflow issue between WVDEP’s and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency’s (EPA) databases. This issue caused some delisted streams to be excluded and prevented certain impaired streams from being properly linked to existing TMDLs.





As required by law, WVDEP and EPA have corrected the issue to ensure all relevant information is publicly available and accurately reflected. The updated documents are posted on the WVDEP website​ and the comment period has been extended through Monday, September 8, 2025. Comments may be submitted via email to depwqsas@wv.gov or regular mail to:





West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection

Division of Water and Waste Management

Attn: Nick Murray

601 57th Street, S.E.

Charleston, WV 25304







A virtual informational meeting will be held August 19, 2025 at 6 p.m.:





Virtual Link: meet.google.com/vsr-hknc-yrj



Dial-in number: ‪+1 813-370-0439‬ PIN: ‪230 388 360#‬





