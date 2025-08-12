Massive Networks Named to The Channel Company’s Prestigious Midmarket 100 List

Massive’s Carrier Evolved model is gaining recognition as an effective prototype, allowing MSPs to assert control over end-user connectivity

Midmarket & enterprise organizations demand far more from their carrier relationships than just the transference of data. They need exceptional connectivity solutions that deliver high performance.” — Kevin Flake, CEO Massive Networks

LOUISVILLE, CO, UNITED STATES, August 12, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Massive Networks, an emerging global leader in mid-market to enterprise-level connectivity solutions, announced it has been named to The Channel Company’s esteemed 2025 MES Midmarket 100 list. Published by MES Computing and The Channel Company, this annual roster honors the top 100 technology vendors delivering outstanding solutions and services that meet the unique needs of this crucial segment, typically delineated as organizations with 100 to 2,500 users. Massive Networks’ listing in the feature can be found at the following link: https://www.mescomputing.com/awards-and-lists/midmarket-2025-details?c=54 . Full coverage of the 2025 MES Midmarket 100 list: https://www.mescomputing.com/midmarket100 This honor acknowledges the “forward-thinking technology providers” who “successfully connect with mid-sized businesses, and have a solid understanding that midmarket business IT needs often differ from those of large enterprises or small businesses,” according to MES Computing’s news site. Companies selected for the MES Midmarket 100 undergo vetting by the editorial staff at The Channel Company, according to criteria such as innovation, performance, and commitment to supporting the growth objectives of organizations of this profile. 2025 marks Massive Networks’ debut appearance on the list.“We’re proud and honored to be one of the 2025 MES Midmarket 100 this year. Our inclusion is a terrific validation of the Carrier Evolved strategy, demonstrating that a more consultative and accountable carrier relationship can drive meaningful business outcomes,” said Kevin Flake, CEO of Massive Networks. “Midmarket and enterprise organizations demand far more from their carrier relationships than just the transference of data. They need exceptional connectivity solutions that deliver high performance, plus intelligent network design, enhanced security, and flexible scalability. No matter what applications a business is running, it can only succeed with first-rate connectivity, especially across a multitude of workstations and locations. Our solutions deliver that through a simplified and effective partnership model, catering to today’s ever-evolving, always-on environments.”Massive Networks’ Carrier Evolved partnership strategy is defined by a consultative relationship with a telecommunications carrier, including high-speed Internet, White Glove services, connectivity experts, dedicated provisioning teams, and specialized offerings like dedicated bandwidth, private circuits, and network segmentation, all on a fully managed global network, to create a bespoke network infrastructure.About Massive NetworksMassive Networks, an emerging global leader in mid- to enterprise-level connectivity solutions, is redefining the industry standard for carrier-delivered connectivity. The company combines best-in-class technology focused on reliability, security, and simplicity with an unwavering commitment to superior customer engagement, services, and partner relationships. Massive Networks delivers best-in-class connectivity to organizations seeking to rise above traditional commodity-based offerings with the innovative One Pipe Multi-Connect solution, providing secure, reliable, and simple end-to-end global connectivity customized to the unique needs of each business. https://www.massivenetworks.com/

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.