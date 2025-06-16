Massive Networks’ Cloud Connect Wins Cloud Computing Magazine’s Product of the Year Award

The carrier’s evolved cloud connectivity solution is spotlighted for its ability to seamlessly and rapidly interface with offerings like AWS and Azure

We built Cloud Connect for companies that need more than just a basic connection to the cloud. They can’t afford slowdowns, outages, or unpredictable performance.” — Massive Networks CEO Kevin Flake

LOUISVILLE, CO, UNITED STATES, June 16, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Massive Networks , an emerging global leader in mid-market to enterprise-level connectivity solutions, has been named one of Cloud Computing magazine ’s 2025 Products of the Year. The 11th Annual Cloud Computing awards recognize visionary companies across all cloud computing segments, as selected by an esteemed panel of editors and judges from TMCnet (Technology Marketing Corporation). This award follows on the heels of Massive Networks’ win as an INTERNET TELEPHONY Product of the Year, which was granted to its One Pipe Multi-Connect offering. Publisher TMCNet is a leading global online news source for the telecom, cloud, and IT marketplaces, which reaches more than 1,000,000 unique monthly visitors.Massive Networks’ One Pipe: Cloud Connect is a purpose-built solution that replaces traditional, unpredictable cloud access with dedicated, carrier-grade connections engineered for reliability, security, and simplicity. By bypassing the congestion of oversubscribed public internet paths, Cloud Connect streamlines enterprise access to leading cloud providers, including Oracle, AWS, Azure, and GCP, while enabling consistent performance, faster data transfers, and enhanced security. Whether supporting hybrid or multi-cloud architectures, virtual computing environments, or latency-sensitive workloads, Cloud Connect delivers redundant, high-performance pathways to the platforms that power today’s businesses, all through a single, integrated connection.“We built Cloud Connect for companies that need more than just a basic connection to the cloud,” said Kevin Flake, CEO of Massive Networks. “Our customers rely on platforms like Oracle, AWS, and Azure to run their businesses. They can’t afford slowdowns, outages, or unpredictable performance. This solution gives them a direct path to the cloud with the speed, security, and reliability they need to stay ahead.”“Massive Networks has developed a unique portfolio of connectivity solutions for the enterprise market. They’ve taken on the challenge of delivering these solutions with a level of accountability and support that has rarely been seen in the carrier market, focused on building a partnership experience,” said Rich Tehrani, CEO of TMC. “We’re excited to congratulate them for this award, in support of their channel-focused strategies.”Visit Cloud Computing magazine for the full list of winners of the 2025 Product of the Year Awards.About Massive NetworksMassive Networks, an emerging global leader in mid- to enterprise-level connectivity solutions, is redefining the industry standard for carrier-delivered connectivity. The company combines best-in-class technology focused on reliability, security, and simplicity with an unwavering commitment to superior customer engagement, services, and partner relationships. Massive Networks delivers best-in-class connectivity to organizations seeking to rise above traditional commodity-based offerings with the innovative One Pipe Multi-Connect solution, providing secure, reliable, and simple end-to-end global connectivity customized to the unique needs of each business. https://www.massivenetworks.com/

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.