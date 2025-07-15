Massive Networks’ One Pipe Multi-Connect Named MSP Today’s Product of the Year

The flagship “Carrier Evolved” connectivity offering is a “top-tier solution delivered through the channel,” according to TMCNet

Massive Networks is changing how telecom providers and MSPs align their goals in the channel, creating a mutually beneficial partnership structure based on accountability, performance, and simplicity.” — Kevin Flake, CEO, Massive Networks

LOUISVILLE, CO, UNITED STATES, July 15, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Massive Networks, an emerging global leader in mid-market to enterprise-level connectivity solutions, announced their One Pipe Multi-Connect solution has been granted a Product of the Year award by MSP Today magazine, the channel-facing publication from major high-tech sector publisher TMCnet (Technology Marketing Corporation). This is the third award that Massive Networks has earned in the first half of 2025.Other recent awards include the Internet Telephony Product of the Year, also given to the One Pipe Multi-Connect solution; and a parallel honor for the company’s Cloud Connect solution awarded by Cloud Computing magazine. These wins reflect Massive Networks’ commitment to elevating the role of carriers in the IT supply chain, replacing outdated models with a more reliable, partner-aligned approach that creates value for MSPs and VARs. Publisher TMCNet is one of the leading online news media for the telecom, cloud, and IT spaces.One Pipe Multi-Connect gives MSPs greater control over the configuration, accessibility, and performance of their clients’ connectivity through the delivery of a scalable, bespoke, and optimized infrastructure. The company’s model has been created to improve the carrier experience in the channel, incorporating elements such as concierge-level support, dedicated connectivity experts, fully managed end-to-end circuits and specialized configurations like Layer 2 network isolation for greater security, or multi-cloud linking to enhance performance.“Massive Networks is changing how telecom providers and MSPs align their goals in the channel, creating a mutually beneficial partnership structure based on accountability, performance, and simplicity. We’re not just handing MSPs another product or circuit to resell, we’re determined to give them and their customers a competitive edge,” said Kevin Flake, the organization’s CEO. “This award validates our ongoing strategy to align with channel partner needs. When providers give those partners a solution that genuinely performs, and back it up with a dedicated team to also support end-users, it creates a critical alignment between supplier and partner that results in positive outcomes for all parties involved.”“We’re thrilled to once again recognize Massive Networks for its ingenuity and commitment to the MSP marketplace, empowering MSPs to provide more consistent experiences and richer functionality of bandwidth,” said Rich Tehrani, CEO of TMC. “Each 2025 MSP Today Product of the Year winner demonstrated exceptional collaboration with their partners, aligning innovative products with customer needs to deliver outstanding experiences and real business value.”The complete list of winners of the MSP Today 2025 Product of the Year Awards can be found here: https://www.msptoday.com/topics/msp-today/articles/462352-winners-2025-msp-today-product-the-year-awards.htm About Massive NetworksMassive Networks, an emerging global leader in mid- to enterprise-level connectivity solutions, is redefining the industry standard for carrier-delivered connectivity. The company combines best-in-class technology focused on reliability, security, and simplicity with an unwavering commitment to superior customer engagement, services, and partner relationships. Massive Networks delivers best-in-class connectivity to organizations seeking to rise above traditional commodity-based offerings with the innovative One Pipe Multi-Connect solution, providing secure, reliable, and simple end-to-end global connectivity customized to the unique needs of each business. https://www.massivenetworks.com/

