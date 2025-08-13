HEDNA Brings the Global Distribution Conversation to Lisbon, Portugal, September 9-11, 2025
Conference Highlights Include:
• Global Travel Trends: Europe – Gain insight into the shifting landscape of travel across the continent.
• Social Media in Travel – Explore how digital platforms are reshaping guest engagement.
• HEDNA Inaugural Innovation Challenge – Learn about innovative solutions from industry startups
• HEDNA Masterclass and Spotlight Series Returns – Deep dive into innovative distribution strategies, examine advancements in payment technologies, and enjoy fireside chats offering “a day in the life” perspectives.
• The Next Generation of Hospitality & Distribution Professionals – Address trends in talent development and workforce evolution.
• HEDNA U – in person fundamentals of distribution course
Industry Leadership Perspective
“We’re thrilled to bring everyone together again for the learning and the networking of course, but the food, the sights, the sounds of Lisbon are pretty high on my list of priorities for this conference,” said Lisa Murphy, HEDNA Vice President and Senior Vice President at XanderPay. “Jokes aside, this year’s event is packed with amazing speakers, fresh ideas, and the best gathering of Distribution minds in the industry.”
Registration
For more information and to register for the conference, please visit hedna.org/hedna-lisbon2025.
For media inquiries or sponsorship opportunities, please contact info@hedna.org.
About HEDNA: HEDNA is dedicated to advancing hospitality distribution through collaboration and knowledge sharing. With a global membership, HEDNA provides a platform for the hospitality industry to develop and implement innovative solutions for distribution challenges.
Leanne Lonardo
HEDNA
+1 443-640-1085
info@hedna.org
