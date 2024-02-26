HEDNA Accepting Presentation Proposals for its Global Distribution Conference Taking Center Stage in Munich, June 2024
The Call for Content for HEDNA's Global Distribution Conference allows us to deliver a program in Munich that is relevant, engaging, and created for the industry by the industry.”FOREST HILL, MARYLAND, USA, February 26, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Hospitality professionals and industry leaders from around the globe will converge in Munich, Germany from June 4-6, 2024, for the much-anticipated HEDNA Global Distribution Conference. Hosted by the Hotel Electronic Distribution Network Association (HEDNA), this premier event promises to be a catalyst for innovation, collaboration, and insights shaping the future of the hospitality distribution landscape.
— Chris Murdock, HEDNA President
The conference, set against the backdrop of Munich's rich cultural heritage and modern amenities, will feature an array of keynote speakers, panel discussions, workshops, and networking opportunities. Attendees can expect to gain valuable insights into the latest trends, technologies, and best practices in the dynamic world of hotel distribution.
HEDNA is excited to announce the opening of its Call for Content, inviting industry experts and thought leaders to submit presentation proposals for the conference. Interested speakers are encouraged to share their expertise, strategies, and success stories related to hotel distribution, revenue management, and emerging technologies.
The Call for Content submission deadline is March 8, 2024. Accepted proposals will be featured prominently in the conference agenda, providing presenters with a unique opportunity to showcase their knowledge and contribute to the collective learning of the hospitality community.
"We are thrilled to bring the HEDNA Global Distribution Conference to Munich in 2024. This event serves as a pivotal platform for industry professionals to come together, share insights, and explore the latest advancements in hotel distribution," said Chris Murdock, HEDNA President. "The Call for Content is a crucial component of our conference planning, allowing us to tap into the wealth of knowledge within our community and deliver a program that is relevant, engaging, impactful, and most importantly, created for the industry by the industry."
For more information about the HEDNA Global Distribution Conference, including details on the Call for Content and registration, please visit https://www.hedna.org/munich-2024/.
About HEDNA:
HEDNA is a global community of hospitality professionals, technology providers, educators, and consultants passionate about elevating the role of distribution. Through influence, collaboration and networking, we elevate careers, harness new opportunities, and drive the business of hospitality forward. Through our global conferences, education and distribution disciplines working to improve industry processes and standards, we help our stakeholders appreciate the nuances of today’s technologies, gauge the impact of today’s trends, and prepare for the challenges of tomorrow.
