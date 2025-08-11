Inaugural TeacherCon Conference Energizes Educators

Cheyenne – The Wyoming Department of Education (WDE) is proud to announce the successful launch of TeacherCon25, Wyoming’s inaugural educator conference. Held in partnership with the University of Wyoming College of Education in Laramie, the event brought together nearly 300 educators and administrators for 40 different workshops and professional development opportunities.

The conference theme, “250 Years of Legacy and Learning,” was a tribute to America’s upcoming 250th anniversary and a focus on civics and patriotism in the classroom.

“I want to thank all the educators and administrators who participated in TeacherCon,” said Megan Degenfelder, State Superintendent of Public Instruction. “In Wyoming, we want our children to grow up with a love for America, and TeacherCon was not only a way to bolster that, but also to recognize the contributions of standout Wyoming educators who are doing so.”

An awards dinner celebration on the opening night recognized several Wyoming educators for their innovative practices. Awardees included, Travis Duncan of Park County School District #6, Excellence in Civic Education Award; Wilfred Ferris III of Fremont County School District #38, Innovative Teaching Award; Elizabeth Thoman of Sweetwater County School District #2, Community Partnership Award; John Masters of Sheridan County School District #1, Outstanding Mentor Award; and Stephanie Rhine of Fremont County School District #1, Rising Star Award.

“TeacherCon25 was a powerful reminder of the dedication and talent that exist in every corner of our state,” said Jenna Shim, Dean, University of Wyoming College of Education. “We were honored to partner with the Wyoming Department of Education in bringing this vision to life and to welcome so many educators to campus. When we support and invest in our teachers, we invest in the future of Wyoming.

