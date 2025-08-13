Hampton Gem Studio Launches Winter Retreat for Aspiring Goldsmiths
Lois Gore offers one-on-one 22-karat goldsmithing workshops in East Hampton’s serene winter setting.EAST HAMPTON, NY, UNITED STATES, August 13, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Hampton Gem Studio, led by master goldsmith Lois Gore, is introducing a new seasonal Winter Retreat to complement its signature private, one-on-one workshops in ancient goldsmithing techniques. This immersive seasonal experience invites students to step into the quiet beauty of East Hampton in winter, dedicating uninterrupted time to the art of creating heirloom-quality pieces in 22-karat gold.
Each student receives undivided attention, working side-by-side with Gore to craft rings, pendants, or original designs entirely by hand. Set in Gore’s light-filled home studio, surrounded by woodland and the calm presence of winter wildlife, the space blends warmth, artistry, and the rare luxury of slowing down.
“For three hours, you and I, two pairs of hands, shaping something timeless,” says Gore.
A lifelong designer and Graduate Gemologist (GIA), certified by the Gemological Institute of America, Gore discovered her passion for metalwork after a successful career creating wearable art and leather accessories. She went on to study in the Studio Jewelry Program at the Fashion Institute of Technology and the renowned Jewelry Arts Institute in New York City.
Today, her workshops offer more than technical skill; they invite a deeply personal, creative escape, where the process is as meaningful as the finished piece.
Workshops are available year-round by appointment, with the Winter Retreat offering a full creative immersion during the serene off-season in the Hamptons.
