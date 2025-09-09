Altura Diamonds Enters Online Market With Focus on Lab-Grown Stones
Company founded by jewelry designer Raymi Roncagliolo emphasizes affordability, clear pricing, and customer supportLOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, September 9, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As demand for lab-grown diamonds continues to grow, a new U.S.-based company, Altura Diamonds, has introduced an online platform that emphasizes affordability and clear pricing. The venture is led by jewelry designer Raymi Roncagliolo, who previously founded Altura Jewelry.
The Altura Diamonds website, www.AlturaDiamonds.com, allows customers to browse stones with full specifications and transparent pricing. By operating with reduced markups, the company aims to compete with established online retailers while making lab-grown diamonds, natural diamonds, and other gemstones more accessible to a wider audience.
Lab-grown diamonds are chemically and visually identical to mined stones, graded using the same criteria of cut, clarity, color, and carat weight. They have gained traction as an alternative that avoids the environmental and ethical concerns often associated with traditional diamond mining. Analysts point to rising sales of lab-grown engagement rings and jewelry as evidence of a shifting consumer preference toward stones that balance quality and sustainability.
Roncagliolo said the concept for Altura Diamonds grew out of his experience designing custom jewelry. “Working with clients one-on-one showed me that many buyers want clarity in the process and confidence in what they’re purchasing,” he said. “Lab-grown diamonds give us an opportunity to deliver that without the markups that traditionally come with the industry.”
Altura Diamonds is also positioning itself as a community-centered platform. The company plans to run regular giveaways of lab-grown stones, with frequency tied to sales activity. These promotions are intended to encourage participation and reward customers who engage with the brand.
In addition, the site hosts a News, Tips & Tricks section featuring articles on jewelry trends, diamond buying guidance, and educational resources. The goal is to help shoppers make informed decisions, particularly first-time buyers navigating a complex purchase.
To support customers beyond the website, Altura Diamonds provides access to a U.S.-based service team by phone or online chat. This approach, the company notes, is designed to add a personal element to what is often an automated online shopping experience.
Looking ahead, Altura Diamonds plans to expand its reach through ongoing community engagement and educational content. Roncagliolo said the focus will remain on building trust with customers and responding to the growing interest in lab-grown stones.
For more information, visit www.AlturaDiamonds.com
