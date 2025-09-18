Tina Win Flips the Script With Self-Titled Debut EP, Out September 30

From Romanian roots to New York runways, the pop artist turns stereotypes into sound — with a holiday single on the way

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, September 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Tina Win isn’t asking to be let into pop’s inner circle. She’s breaking down the door. The Romanian-born, American-raised artist is set to release her self-titled debut EP, Tina Win, on September 30, 2025, through Tina Win Music LLC, the independent label she founded in 2024. The three-song project, produced by Joey Auch, is the culmination of years spent navigating fashion, media, and music industries that tried to put her in a box.“I’ve been stereotyped, rejected, told I wasn’t enough or that I was too much,” Win said. “This EP is me saying: I’m all of it. Loud, soft, messy, strong and I’m not asking permission anymore.”The songs themselves are unfiltered portraits of identity and survival. With Auch’s sharp, commercial production as the backdrop, Win leans into hooks that bite and lyrics that cut close to the bone. Her influences range from Rihanna’s attitude to Blink-182’s punch, but the storytelling is fully her own.For Win, the project is less about chasing charts and more about reclaiming control. “This project is the most honest reflection of who I am as an artist,” she explained. “It’s raw, unfiltered, and fully mine. Every lyric and sound comes from a real place.”The release of Tina Win comes with deliberate timing. A holiday single, due out in November, will extend the EP’s arc and mark the start of what she calls her “Cinematic Pop era,” with a body of work designed for multiple lives, from playlists to sync licensing to DJ mixes.Her backstory sets her apart. Adopted from Romania after the fall of communism, Win was raised on grit and glitter in equal measure. She trained in classical voice from age eight, acted from childhood, and later cut her teeth behind the scenes at Allure and Cosmopolitan. Fashion Week runways and editorial deadlines sharpened her instincts for branding and presentation, now embedded in her music career.Founded in 2024, Tina Win Music LLC is more than a label; it’s her declaration of independence. By retaining ownership of her catalog and steering her own rollouts, she joins a growing wave of artists treating music as both art and enterprise.Her boldness has already caught attention. Features in Rolling Stone UK, NYTimes Magazine, US Weekly, SPIN, Rich Woman Magazine, and playlist placements on Spotify collections like Good Music Radar Pop 2025 and Radio Drive 2025 signal that her work resonates across both media and audiences.“This EP is about reclaiming your voice — even the parts that are messy, emotional, or loud,” Win said. “I hope it empowers people to show up as their whole selves, unapologetically.”Tina Win will be available on all major streaming platforms, including Spotify, on September 30, 2025.About Tina Win Music LLCFounded in 2025, Tina Win Music LLC is the independent label and creative hub for pop artist Tina Win. The company oversees her music projects, licensing, and distribution, supporting her vision for unfiltered, fearless pop made on her own terms.

