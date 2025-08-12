Hatch Product Development Ranks No 21 in Manufacturing on the 2025 Inc. 5000 List of America’s Fastest-Growing Companies

With Three-Year Revenue Growth of 724 Percent, This Marks Hatch Product Development’s First Time on the Inc. 5000 List

This milestone reflects the passion and grit of our team, and the trust our clients place in us to help bring the next generation of products to market.” — Addison Merchut, Co-President at Hatch Product Development

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, August 12, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Inc., the leading media brand and playbook for the entrepreneurs and business leaders shaping our future, today announced that Hatch Product Development is No. 21 in Manufacturing and No. 570 overall on the annual Inc. 5000 list, the most prestigious ranking of the fastest-growing private companies in America. The list provides a data-driven snapshot of the most successful companies within the economy’s most dynamic segment—its independent, entrepreneurial businesses. Past honorees include companies such as Microsoft, Meta, Chobani, Under Armour, Timberland, Oracle, and Patagonia.“Manufacturing in the USA isn’t just about a single manufacturing process or hand assembling components together. It’s about designing and engineering new innovative products for the entire world that have unique technologies and supply chains and leverage modern techniques in all stages of their production. Hatch was built around the principle of design and build, to be the go-to partner for turning complex ideas into real, manufacturable products,” said Addison Merchut, Co-President at Hatch Product Development. “Being named one of the fastest-growing manufacturing companies in America validates the mission we set out on in 2021. This milestone reflects the passion and grit of our team, and the trust our clients place in us to help bring the next generation of products to market.”This year’s Inc. 5000 honorees have demonstrated exceptional growth while navigating economic uncertainty, inflationary pressure, and a fluctuating labor market. Among the top 500 companies on the list, the median three-year revenue growth rate reached 1,552 percent, and those companies have collectively added more than 48,678 jobs to the U.S. economy over the past three years.For the full list, company profiles, and a searchable database by industry and location, visit: www.inc.com/inc5000 “Making the Inc. 5000 is always a remarkable achievement, but earning a spot this year speaks volumes about a company’s tenacity and clarity of vision,” says Mike Hofman, editor-in-chief of Inc. “These businesses have thrived amid rising costs, shifting global dynamics, and constant change. They didn’t just weather the storm—they grew through it, and their stories are a powerful reminder that the entrepreneurial spirit is the engine of the U.S. economy.”Founded in 2021, Hatch Product Development has quickly established itself as a rising force in US manufacturing . In just three years, the company has grown revenue by 724% by helping clients across industries turn bold ideas into manufacturable, market-ready products. With capabilities spanning product development, prototyping, and contract manufacturing, Hatch has supported over 100 clients on projects ranging from connected consumer devices to complex medical and industrial systems. The team’s momentum was further recognized this year with a Chicago Inno Fire Award, and Hatch recently licensed advanced EV charging technology from Argonne National Laboratory to support the future of electric mobility.Inc. will celebrate the honorees at the 2025 Inc. 5000 Conference & Gala, taking place October 22-24 in Phoenix, and the top 500 will be listed in the Fall issue of Inc. magazine.MethodologyCompanies on the 2025 Inc. 5000 are ranked according to percentage revenue growth from 2021 to 2024. To qualify, companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2021. They must be U.S.-based, privately held, for-profit, and independent—not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies—as of December 31, 2024. (Since then, some on the list may have gone public or been acquired.) The minimum revenue required for 2021 is $100,000; the minimum for 2024 is $2 million. As always, Inc. reserves the right to decline applicants for subjective reasons.About Inc.Inc. is the leading media brand and playbook for the entrepreneurs and business leaders shaping our future. Through its journalism, Inc. aims to inform, educate, and elevate the profile of its community: the risk-takers, the innovators, and the ultra-driven go-getters who are creating the future of business. Inc. is published by Mansueto Ventures LLC, along with fellow leading business publication Fast Company. For more information, visit www.inc.com About Hatch Product DevelopmentHatch Product Development is a global product development and manufacturing firm with the business acumen, industry network, and combined engineering experience to produce products for a wide variety of highly-regulated industries in accelerated timelines. Located just outside of Chicago with an international team, Hatch offers a full range of services to bring your product from concept to production. Comprised of a team who has over 25 years of product development and manufacturing experience and a modern top-tier vendor network, Hatch is passionate about efficiently hatching new products with passionate entrepreneurs and visionary leaders.

