The Patient Company Awarded Patient Transfer Devices Agreement & Breakthrough Technology Designation With Premier, Inc.

The SimPull Patient Transfer Device

The Patient Company is thrilled to have been awarded a national group purchasing agreement for Patient Lateral Transfer Devices with Premier, Inc.

Our team is deeply committed to supporting both patient outcomes and staff well-being with our fully automated patient transfer device, the SimPull.” — Andrew Heuerman

PHOENIX, AZ, UNITED STATES, June 26, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Patient Company has been awarded a national group purchasing agreement for Patient Lateral Transfer Devices with Premier, Inc. Effective 5/14/2025, the new agreement allows Premier members, at their discretion, to take advantage of special pricing and terms pre-negotiated by Premier for The SimPull Patient Transfer Device. The SimPull was awarded Technology Breakthrough Designation with Premier, Inc. Premier offers Breakthrough Technology designations to innovations that offer a major advantage in terms of patient safety, clinical outcomes and operational efficiencies.“From the start, it’s always been about prioritizing staff and patient safety,” said Andrew Heuerman, CEO of The Patient Company. “Our team is deeply committed to supporting both patient outcomes and staff well-being with our fully automated patient transfer device, the SimPull. Being awarded a Technology Breakthrough Designation by Premier, Inc. is an incredible honor and a testament to the impact our technology is making across the healthcare industry.”The SimPull is the first fully automated patient transfer device, engineered to eliminate the physical strain of patient lifting, reduce injury risk, improve workflow efficiency, and significantly cut down on disposable waste. The device performs lateral patient transfers, transfers from supine to sitting, and patient repositioning or boosting, making it a versatile tool in any clinical environment. The SimPull works by attaching to the sheet that the patient is lying on and completing a fully automated, device-powered transfer that requires only two staff members. The 25-second transfer time is consistent and regulated, simultaneously prioritizing patient dignity, peace of mind, and safety. The SimPull has undergone both a pilot study at Sparrow Specialty Hospital and a study at Corewell Health, and has successfully been delivered to healthcare facilities across the U.S.Premier is a leading technology-driven healthcare improvement company, providing solutions to two-thirds of all healthcare providers in the U.S. Playing a critical role in the rapidly evolving healthcare industry, Premier unites providers, suppliers, payers and policymakers to make healthcare better with national scale, smarter with actionable intelligence and faster with novel technologies. With integrated data and analytics, collaboratives, supply chain solutions, consulting and other services, Premier enables better care and outcomes at a lower cost.ABOUT THE PATIENT COMPANYThe Patient Company is a healthcare technology firm dedicated to improving the safety, efficiency, and sustainability of patient handling and mobility. Founded on the belief that caregivers deserve the best tools available, the company created their flagship product, the SimPull, the first fully automated patient transfer device engineered to eliminate the physical strain of patient lifting. By prioritizing caregiver safety, patient dignity, and cost-conscious innovation, The Patient Company is proud to be an ally to healthcare workers everywhere - because in the end, we are all patients.For more information, visit thepatientcompany.com.

