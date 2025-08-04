Pegmatis Attends the 2025 LSI USA Emerging Medtech Summit Alongside Medical Product Design Companies

Insights and updates from Pegmatis’ time spent at the LSI USA Emerging Medtech Summit ‘25

BURLINGTON, ONTARIO, CANADA, August 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Pegmatis, a comprehensive product design and development services company , has recently returned from the 2025 LSI USA Emerging Medtech Summit with plenty of new and exciting information and connections with fellow medical product design companies The Emerging Medtech Summit led by LSI (Life Science Intelligence) is the leading summit for emerging medtech innovations. The summit is held in a variety of locations around the world, allowing for thousands of medtech companies including medical product design companies, professionals, and more to foster relationships and discuss some of their newest ideas and inventions for the field.Held at the beautiful Waldorf Astoria Monarch Beach in Dana Point, California, the 2025 United States summit housed thousands of executives and representatives from emerging and successful medtech and medical product design companies. Between March 17 and March 21, 2025, attendees were engaged in conversations with exhibiting companies about their focuses and latest innovations.Attendees also had the opportunity to listen to many esteemed speakers, including presidents, CEOs, and other leading executives from companies like Abbott, Intuitive, and Ajax Health. These keynote lectures and panel discussions touched on a diverse range of topics and issues related to the medtech field, including artificial intelligence, medtech financing, efficient leadership, ideation and innovation, and robotics to name a few.The summit also provided a number of workshops for guests to aid them in the future development of their business and innovative ideas. Topics of these workshops included earning media engagement, creating a brand story, investing, cybersecurity, and many other hands-on tips for areas of improvement medtech companies may be facing.Pegmatis was pleased to have the opportunity to attend the summit and listen to these professionals, as well as present their own business and connect with potential partners in medtech development.“Pegmatis can be a trusted resource for both innovators and strategic investors,” said Ed Becze, PhD, Managing Partner and CEO of Pegmatis. “With deep cross-functional expertise, we help bring complex medtech products from concept to manufacturable reality.”As one of the leading medical product design companies, Pegmatis has proven themselves to be a trustworthy group when it comes to medical device development . No matter the difficulty, including engineering challenges, hardware, firmware, and full-system designs, Pegmatis has the tools needed to bring medical devices and technological visions to life.Because of this, Pegmatis was able to connect with numerous fellow companies and medtech experts through the summit, discussing how they can help be the company that makes their groundbreaking medtech ideas and innovations a reality.###About PegmatisPegmatis began as a Fortune 500 company's elite design center working with its top-tier customers from design ideation, cost-driven design architecture up to launching scores of high volume products into the market. Chances are you have used or worked with a product that we have designed. We have developed high-tech products like mobile smartphones and connected streaming devices to ultra-high-end audio and medical products. As of 2016, Pegmatis has been operating under its own banner and has continued to provide high fidelity design and manufacturing services to customers, leveraging our network for mass production. Same Dream Team, but add an elite software team, and you have Pegmatis. Truly a complete end-to-end design partner in hardware, software, or both.

