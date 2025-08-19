The Beckage Firm Expands Drone Law & Compliance Practice to Address Evolving Regulations and Technology

The Beckage Firm. Data Security & Privacy, AI & Crypto Law Firm. Scott Morris, SVP | Technology & Security

BUFFALO, NY, UNITED STATES, August 19, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- As drone adoption accelerates across industries ranging from logistics to infrastructure and security, The Beckage Firm , located in Buffalo, NY and Austin, TX, is proud to announce the growth of its Drone Law & Compliance practice—offering cutting-edge legal guidance at the intersection of aviation technology, data security, and privacy law.With the FAA continuing to evolve its policies and states introducing their own operational limits, drone operators now face a dynamic and fragmented regulatory landscape. The Beckage Firm’s new service addresses this complexity by offering comprehensive legal support—from FAA and state-level compliance to privacy, contracts, risk mitigation, and litigation.“Drone technology has already become a valuable tool across a wide range of industries—and its role is only continuing to grow,” said Jennifer Beckage, Esq., CIPP/US, CIPP/E Managing Director of The Beckage Firm. “As businesses expand their use of drones, they face a rapidly evolving legal landscape. We launched this practice to help clients move forward with confidence—balancing innovation with compliance.”The firm’s multidisciplinary team advises clients on securing FAA approvals, adhering to Remote ID requirements, drafting privacy-forward data collection policies, and mitigating risks through insurance and contract strategies. The practice also supports organizations seeking to align with Blue UAS and Green UAS standards, helping businesses meet Department of Defense (DoD) expectations for cybersecurity and procurement readiness.“As drones become smarter and more connected, cybersecurity and data protection are no longer optional—they’re mission-critical,” said Scott Morris, SVP of Technology and Security and member of the firm’s cybersecurity and drone compliance team. “We’re advising clients on how to build trusted drone systems that meet government-grade standards while remaining agile for the civilian market.”From commercial drone operators to technology developers and infrastructure providers, The Beckage Firm is uniquely positioned to serve clients who must navigate operational, regulatory, and legal challenges in an increasingly scrutinized airspace. With a track record of technical fluency and legal excellence, the firm is ready to help businesses take flight—safely and securely.The Beckage Firm’s robust service offerings include data security, data privacy, incident response, ADA accessibility, cryptocurrency fraud, artificial intelligence, litigation, class actions, and regulatory matters.For more information about the Drone Law & Compliance practice, visit The Beckage Firm Website or contact info@thebeckagefirm.com.

