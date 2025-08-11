New Nautical Mystery Brings Suspense, Romance, and Sailing Adventure to Life

Julia Shovein Releases Third Book, “An Undetermined Cause of Death,” in Sailing Mystery Series

NH, UNITED STATES, August 11, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Author Julia Shovein invites readers to set sail on a thrilling new adventure with the release of her latest book, “An Undetermined Cause of Death: Sailing Mystery Book 3.” Known for her nautically inspired mystery series, Shovein once again immerses audiences in a world of suspense, romance, and high-seas intrigue.This newest installment follows amateur sleuth Georgiana as she unravels the secrets behind the mysterious death of her marina neighbor’s brother, Jamie. From jealousies among a rock band to enigmatic connections involving a strangled body and a gem-filled necklace, Georgiana’s investigation is filled with unexpected twists and unseen dangers. Meanwhile, her blossoming yet tumultuous romance with the injured CEO of a security company adds another layer of fiery emotion, leading her to face personal growth and heartfelt revelations.Readers are sure to be captivated by Shovein's rich depictions of marina life. The novel highlights sailing as a sport that fosters personal wellbeing, along with the unique camaraderie and sense of community found among dockside neighbors. Adding authenticity, Shovein draws on her own seven-year, worldwide sailing adventure, which continues to inspire her vivid settings and charismatic characters.“Sailing is so much more than just a sport—it’s a lifestyle that deepens connections with others while offering endless opportunities for growth and adventure,” says Shovein. “Through this book, I’m excited to share the vibrant world of marinas and the timeless lessons that come with stepping into the unknown.”Acclaimed for her witty, spirited writing, Shovein seamlessly blends nautical suspense, romance, and mystery. With an engaging female protagonist at the helm, “An Undetermined Cause of Death” is perfect for fans of adventurous storytelling and heartfelt human connection.“An Undetermined Cause of Death” (ISBN: 9781966074823) can be purchased through retailers worldwide, including Amazon and Barnes & Noble. The paperback retails for $16.99, and the ebook retails for $4.99. Review copies and interviews with the author are available upon request.Learn more at www.juliashovein.com From the Back Cover:Georgianna Quilter is a professional oboist out of work, scrambling to make a living as she recovers from a gunshot wound aboard her sailboat near San Francisco.Hired by a marina neighbor dissatisfied with the authorities’ classification of his younger brother’s death as “undetermined,” Georgianna agrees to interview Jamie’s contacts during his final days. She discovers jealous conflicts among Jamie’s rock band, a mysterious woman with whom he found a strangled body and a gem-filled necklace, and acquaintances who speak to Jamie’s careless and ambitious character. Georgianna also takes on a part-time caregiver job for the injured CEO of a security company. Their rocky relationship leads to fireworks, admiration, and love. Georgianna progresses toward recovering her musical abilities and uncovering secrets that lead to a killer – and a perilous, near-fatal climax.About the Author:Julia Shovein is the author of three nautically themed mystery books with a female amateur sleuth at the helm. Julia worked for thirty years as a university professor of nursing (Professor Emeritus) and began writing her first mystery novel when she retired and began sailing around the world with her husband on a small sailboat.About MindStir Media:MindStir Media LLC is an award-winning book publisher. To learn more about publishing a book with MindStir Media, visit http://mindstirmedia.com or call 800-767-0531.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.