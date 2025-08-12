Lovell Government Services Earns Spot on 2025 Inc. 5000, Continues Growth as Veteran-Owned Leader

National recognition showcases Lovell’s ongoing dedication to federal health care and veteran services, marking Lovell's fourth appearance on the list.

PENSACOLA, FL, UNITED STATES, August 12, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Lovell Government Services (Lovell), a Service-Disabled Veteran-Owned Small Business (SDVOSB), has once again earned a place on the Inc. 5000 list, which ranks the fastest-growing private companies in the U.S. Produced annually by Inc. magazine since 1982, the list honors entrepreneurial success based on multi-year revenue growth.Lovell Government Services partners with medical, dental, and pharmaceutical suppliers to streamline access to life-saving technologies for the Department of Veterans Affairs (VA), Department of Defense (DoD), Indian Health Service (IHS), and other federal agencies. This year’s recognition affirms Lovell’s mission-driven growth and continued commitment to improving care for veterans and military families.In the past year, Lovell expanded its product offerings, earned NABP accreditation for pharmaceutical distribution, and secured new contract awards, including a Hospital ECAT contract. These achievements underscore Lovell’s role as a trusted vendor in government procurement and its dedication to serving veterans, active-duty service members, and their families. Its inclusion on the 2025 Inc. 5000 reaffirms Lovell’s standing as a high-performing, mission-focused SDVOSB and reliable federal partner.“We’re honored to be recognized by Inc. once again,” said Chris Lovell, CEO and founder of Lovell Government Services. “Every day, our team works to serve those who serve by making federal procurement faster, more efficient, and more impactful. This recognition is a testament to their work and our shared mission.”Lovell has previously ranked in the top tier of the Inc. 5000, including a No. 3 overall ranking in 2020 and a No. 39 spot in 2021. The company has also been honored on the Vet100 list of the nation’s fastest-growing veteran-owned businesses.The full 2025 Inc. 5000 list will be published online at www.inc.com/inc5000 , with honorees celebrated at the Inc. 5000 Conference & Gala in San Antonio, Texas, this fall.For more information, visit www.lovellgov.com or https://www.inc.com/inc5000 ________________________________________About Lovell Government ServicesLovell Government Services has been a trusted SDVOSB vendor since 2013 with a proven track record of successfully introducing suppliers to the government market. Lovell is a three-time Inc. 5000 honoree and a leader in the federal space. They partner with medical and pharmaceutical companies looking to better serve Veteran and military patient populations, increase their federal revenue stream, and win government contracts.Learn more at www.lovellgov.com ________________________________________About Inc. and the Inc. 5000Inc. is a leading business media brand, delivering real solutions for today's entrepreneurs. Its annual Inc. 5000 list, produced since 1982, ranks the fastest-growing privately held companies in the United States based on percentage revenue growth over a three-year period. Recognition on the Inc. 5000 gives companies credibility, visibility, and access to a vibrant community of growth-minded peers.Learn more at www.inc.com/inc5000 ________________________________________

