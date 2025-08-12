The Beckage Firm Bolsters Commitment to Crypto Fraud Recovery Services with Chainalysis Certifications

The Beckage Firm. Data Security & Privacy, AI & Crypto Law Firm. Kevin Johnson, CISO, The Beckage Firm

Woman-owned law firm combines legal and technical expertise to enhance cryptocurrency fraud recovery with elite Chainalysis certifications.

Crypto crime investigations move fast and cross jurisdictions. By combining legal and technical expertise, we’re able to respond with insight and agility.” — Kevin Johnson

BUFFALO, NY, UNITED STATES, August 12, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Beckage Firm , located in Buffalo, NY and Austin, TX continues to strengthen its capabilities in cryptocurrency fraud recovery with technologists holding advanced Chainalysis investigative certifications — credentials granted only to vetted organizations that support law enforcement and government agencies in complex blockchain investigations.The Beckage Firm assists those impacted by crypto fraud and ransomware payments to obtain recovery of funds and pursue litigation and other claims. The firm also works closely with various agencies and law enforcement to assist clients.Chainalysis is a leading blockchain analysis platform used in high-stakes cryptocurrency tracing and fraud investigations. Access to its investigative tools is strictly limited to trusted professionals with a demonstrated record in digital asset forensics. The Beckage Firm’s certifications reflect its ongoing investment in tackling crypto-related crimes with both technical precision and professional integrity.What distinguishes The Beckage Firm is its integrated model: legal and technical professionals working collaboratively from the outset of each matter. This close coordination allows the firm to address urgent challenges—such as fraud, ransomware, or digital asset theft—with both legal clarity and technical depth.“Our model was built for this kind of challenge,” said Kevin Johnson, CISO. “Crypto crime investigations move fast and cross jurisdictions. By combining legal and technical expertise, we’re able to respond with insight and agility.”Kevin was recently recognized as Highly Commended (runner-up) for CISO of the Year at the Cyber Insurance Awards USA 2025, further reflecting the leadership and industry credibility behind The Beckage Firm’s cybersecurity practice.In addition to Chainalysis certifications, The Beckage Firm’s technical and privacy team holds a wide range of respected industry credentials, including:• CompTIA Security +, CompTIA CASP+, CompTIA Network+, and CompTIA A+• CISSP (ISC2), CISM (ISACA)• Microsoft Azure Fundamentals, and Microsoft Security, Compliance, and Identity Fundamentals• MIT “Artificial Intelligence: Implications for Business Strategy” certification• CIPP/US, CIPP/E, CIPM (Certified Information Privacy Professionals)• Data Protection Officer (CDPO)These certifications reflect the firm’s continued commitment to maintaining deep technical fluency in the areas that matter most to its clients. From fraud response to digital asset tracing and beyond, The Beckage Firm offers a rare combination of legal strategy and technical acumen.The Beckage Firm’s robust service offerings include data security, data privacy, incident response, ADA accessibility, cryptocurrency fraud, artificial intelligence, litigation, class actions, and regulatory matters.For more information about The Beckage Firm and how we may assist your organization, visit: The Beckage Firm Website and follow us on LinkedIn **Attorney Advertisement – Prior results do not guarantee future outcomes**

