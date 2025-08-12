School of Rock Celebrates 100th International Franchise Milestone

Global Music Education Brand Marks Major Growth Moment with Continued Expansion Across 16 Countries

CANTON, MA, UNITED STATES, August 12, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- School of Rock , the global leader in performance-based music education and a portfolio brand of Youth Enrichment Brands , has reached a significant milestone in its international growth, opening its 100th franchise location outside the United States. The achievement represents the latest success in the brand’s rapidly expanding global footprint and underscores the strength of its scalable franchise model, which continues to thrive in diverse markets around the world.With 103 international schools now open across 16 countries, the achievement cements the strength and scalability of the School of Rock franchise model. From Santiago to Sydney, Dublin to São Paulo, franchisees around the world are bringing the brand’s patented music education program to life—creating community, building confidence, and inspiring the next generation of musicians.“Reaching 100 international franchise locations is a powerful testament to the strength and scalability of our model,” said Stacey Ryan, President of School of Rock. “Our system thrives across cultures, continents, and communities—united by a shared belief in the power of music to transform lives. Our franchisees bring that vision to life every day, and this milestone reflects their passion and dedication. We’re proud of how far we’ve come and even more excited about what lies ahead.”“We’ve built a franchise model that’s not only operationally effective but culturally adaptable, allowing passionate local owners to make a meaningful impact in their communities while being part of a global brand,” said Elliot Schiffer, Chief Development Officer at Youth Enrichment Brands. “This milestone is a testament to the entrepreneurs around the world who have embraced that opportunity and made School of Rock their own.”Since its international expansion began more than a decade ago, School of Rock has opened schools in Argentina, Australia, Brazil, Canada, Chile, Colombia, Ireland, Mexico, Peru, Paraguay, Portugal, South Africa, Spain, Taiwan, the United States, and Uruguay. All 103 international schools are independently owned franchises, powered by local entrepreneurs who are passionate about music and education.The 100th international school, located in Chamisero, Chile, is a sub-franchise of the Latin America regional franchise network led by Matías Puga-Hamilton, a master franchisee who also oversees School of Rock’s presence in Mexico, Colombia, Peru, Panama, Uruguay, Argentina, Bolivia, Chile, Ecuador, and the United Kingdom. The Chamisero school is owned by Felipe León and adds to a growing base of 10 locations in Chile alone.The announcement follows other recent international milestones, including:-The opening of School of Rock’s first school in Uruguay in April 2025-The upcoming launch of the first UK location in London in 2025 under a 30-unit master agreement-The signing of a 35-unit master franchise agreement in Germany, with the first school set to open in Munich in early 2026“There is a universal hunger for creative outlets that help young people grow, and School of Rock meets that need in a way that’s both deeply local and truly global,” said Rob Price, CEO of Youth Enrichment Brands. “Our franchise model empowers partners to bring something meaningful to their communities while benefiting from a proven system and global support network. We see endless potential for continued international growth.”By the end of 2025, School of Rock expects to operate 446 total schools, including 114 international locations. With its scalable model, ongoing innovation in curriculum and programming, and an expanding network of passionate franchisees, School of Rock is well-positioned to continue redefining music education on a global scale.For franchise development opportunities with School of Rock, visit: schoolofrock.com/franchising/pr ###About School of RockSchool of Rock helps aspiring musicians master skills, unleash creativity, and develop the tools they need to thrive in life. Founded as a single school in Philadelphia, PA., in 1998, School of Rock has become a rapidly growing international franchise with over 650 schools open and in development across 23 global markets and has grown its student count from 4,000 in 2009 to over 70,000 today. School of Rock offers a wide variety of music lessons, including guitar lessons, singing lessons, and piano lessons. The company also sells musical instruments and music gear through its GearSelect program.School of Rock was awarded US Patent 10,891,872 in 2021 for its innovative music education method. School of Rock is a proud supporter of Music Will (formerly Little Kids Rock) and the Society for the Prevention of Teen Suicide (SPTS). School of Rock also has garnered the following industry awards in recent years: International Franchise Association’s 2025 and 2024 Franchisee of the Year Awards; six consecutive years as Entrepreneur Magazine’s Franchise 500 Top Children’s Music Enrichment Brand and ranked #1 in the Children’s Enrichment Category in 2025; 2025 Best Children’s Services & Education Franchise by Global Franchise Awards; 2025 Franchise Business Review Top Franchise; 2024 Franchise Business Review Most Innovative Franchise; 2024 Top Recession-Proof Franchise by Franchise Business Review; 2024 Culture100 List by Franchise Business Review; 2024 Silver Award for Employee Satisfaction by Franchising@Work; 2024 Award Finalist by Franchising@Work; and 2021 Franchise Innovation Award for Most Innovative Use of Customer-Facing Digital Tools.

