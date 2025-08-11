North West Provincial Legislature meets COGHSTA and NW Housing Corporation for 2025/26 performance reports, 12 Aug
North West Legislature Portfolio Committee on Cooperative Governance and Human Settlements to meet COGHSTA Department and NW Housing Corporation over first quarter 2025/26 performance reports
The North West Provincial Legislature Portfolio Committee on Cooperative Governance, Human Settlements and Traditional Affairs chaired by Hon. Kgalalelo Makgokgowa will hold an oversight meeting with the Department of Cooperative Governance, Human Settlements and Traditional Affairs and North West Housing Corporation over the first quarter 2025/26 performance reports.
The meetings are scheduled as follows:
Date: Tuesday, 12 August 2025
Time: 13h00 – 16h00
Venue: NWPL Committee Room 2
Members of the media who would like to be part of the meeting can contact Ms. Namhla Luhabe on 079 527 0628.
Enquiries
Namhla Luhabe
Deputy Manager - Communications
North West Provincial Legislature
Tel: (018) 392 7000
Cell: 079 527 0628
Fax: 086 695 3784
E-mail: namhla@nwpl.org.za
Website: http://www.nwpl.gov.za/
