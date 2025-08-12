PeopleGuru™ Partners with Hirebridge to Deliver Advanced Recruiting and Hiring Solutions

Strategic Partnership Adds Powerful Recruiting Capabilities to PeopleGuru™'s Platform

TAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES, August 12, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- PeopleGuru™, a leading human capital management (HCM) solutions provider, is excited to announce a strategic integration partnership with Hirebridge, an enterprise recruiting software provider. The collaboration will provide PeopleGuru™ clients with an integrated best-in-class recruiting and hiring solution alongside PeopleGuru™'s Human Capital Management capabilities.“The challenge of recruiting and retaining top talent in today’s highly competitive labor market cannot be overstated. At PeopleGuru™, we’re committed to equipping HR leaders with the best technology and expertise to help them build high-performing teams. This is where Hirebridge’s capabilities truly stand out,” said Richard Cangemi, CEO of PeopleGuru™.“We are very excited to partner with PeopleGuru™ to deliver this integrated solution,” said Marc Berman, CEO of Hirebridge. “PeopleGuru™’s customer-focused approach is very similar to our own, which makes this a great match. Our powerful yet user-friendly solution combines exceptionally well with the PeopleGuru™ platform to provide a seamless recruiting and hiring experience.”The partnership combines PeopleGuru™’s expertise in human capital management with Hirebridge's powerful recruiting technology, creating a seamless solution that takes organizations from initial job posting to onboarding.Hirebridge is available immediately to new and existing PeopleGuru™ clients. Businesses interested in learning more about the integrated solution can contact PeopleGuru™ directly.About PeopleGuru™:Founded in 2017 and headquartered in Tampa, Florida, PeopleGuru™ is the nation’s #1 HCM software for mid-market organizations. We bridge the gap between basic HR tools and complex enterprise systems with powerful, user-friendly solutions. Our technology transforms hiring, payroll, and HR management into streamlined, efficient processes. Backed by our award-winning support team, we empower HR professionals to evolve from administrators into strategic leaders. At PeopleGuru™, we’re more than software; we help people grow into the best version of themselves, driving success for their organizations.For more information about PeopleGuru™'s award-winning HR solutions visit www.peopleguru.com About Hirebridge LLC:Hirebridge provides global organizations of all sizes with powerful, intuitive and focused recruiting solutions. We deliver more than just recruiting software; we build long-term partnerships with our clients, offering a commitment to simplicity, affordability, and outstanding support that ensures mutual success.For more information about Hirebridge, visit www.hirebridge.com

