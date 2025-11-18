PeopleGuru™ Earns Back-to-Back G2 Awards for 'Best Support for Mid-Market' in Payroll and Timekeeping

TAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES, November 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- PeopleGuru™, a leading provider of HCM software for mid-market organizations, has been recognized twice this year by G2, earning the Spring 2025 “Best Support for Mid-Market" award for Payroll, and the Fall 2025 “Best Support for Mid-Market" award for Payroll and Timekeeping.These consecutive wins highlight PeopleGuru™’s commitment to delivering support that feels personal, proactive, and people-first.“We’re proud to be recognized again for doing what we love: helping our clients succeed,” said Richard Cangemi, CEO of PeopleGuru™. “Our team shows up every day to make HR easy, and these awards are proof that our clients feel the difference.”G2’s awards are based entirely on verified customer feedback, and PeopleGuru™'s clients consistently praise the company’s responsive, knowledgeable, and genuinely caring support."PeopleGuru™ has streamlined a lot of my payroll processes, and it is nice that the time keeping registers automatically for employees,” shared Sierra M., "It is nice having one support person to deal with as they are in tune with your business nature and your primary needs. I use the platform every single day.”Founded in 2017 and headquartered in Tampa, Florida, PeopleGuru™ helps mid-market organizations simplify payroll, timekeeping, and HR through one intuitive platform backed by a team that truly partners with their clients.“These awards reflect the care we put into every interaction,” said Christian Spoerl, VP of Marketing. “Great technology is only part of the story—the people behind it make all the difference.”For more information about PeopleGuru™’s award-winning HR solutions, visit www.peopleguru.com

