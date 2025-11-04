PeopleGuru™ Named Finalist for Tech Company of the Year at the 2025 Tampa Bay Tech Awards

TAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES, November 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Making HR easy just got noticed again. PeopleGuru™, a leading provider of Human Capital Management (HCM) software, has been named a finalist for Tech Company of the Year at the 2025 Tampa Bay Tech Awards, recognizing the company’s innovation, growth, and impact on the regional tech community.Hosted by Tampa Bay Tech, the annual awards celebrate innovators, leaders, and organizations shaping the future of technology across the Tampa Bay region. Winners will be announced live at the 2025 Tampa Bay Tech Awards Show on Friday, November 7th, at Armature Works.“This nomination is a testament to the incredible work of our entire team,” said Richard Cangemi, CEO of PeopleGuru™. “We’re proud to represent Tampa Bay’s thriving tech community and to be recognized for building software that helps organizations simplify complex HR and payroll challenges.”PeopleGuru™ continues to make its mark as a fast-growing tech company delivering powerful, cloud-based HCM solutions that help mid-market organizations streamline HR processes, enhance compliance, and improve employee engagement — all with award-winning, U.S.-based support.Earlier this year, PeopleGuru™ was recognized by G2 for “Best Support for Mid-Market,” reflecting the company’s dedication to client success and hands-on service model.About PeopleGuru™:Founded in 2017 and headquartered in Tampa, Florida, PeopleGuru™ is the nation’s #1 HCM software for mid-market organizations. We bridge the gap between basic HR tools and complex enterprise systems with powerful, user-friendly solutions. Our technology transforms hiring, payroll, and HR management into streamlined, efficient processes. Backed by our award-winning support team, we empower HR professionals to evolve from administrators into strategic leaders. At PeopleGuru™, we’re more than software; we help people grow into the best version of themselves, driving success for their organizations.For more information about PeopleGuru™, visit www.peopleguru.com

