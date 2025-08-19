RealReports’ AI Leaps Forward with Newly-Unveiled “Research Mode”

RealReports Introduces Aiden AI Research Mode RealReports' AI property advisor platform RealReports co-founders, James Rogers (CEO) and Zach Gorman (COO)

New AI capability delivers layered analysis, context-rich insights, and hyper-local market-defining intelligence on demand

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, August 19, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- RealReports, the premier AI-powered property intelligence platform, today announced the launch of Research Mode for its AI property advisor, Aiden—marking the company’s latest leap forward in how real estate professionals access and apply high-fidelity property and market intelligence.

The release of Research Mode comes at a pivotal time for the industry. Amid unprecedented market competition and in the wake of last year’s commissions lawsuits, agents face mounting pressure to prove their value. Every client interaction is now a chance to stand out, and Research Mode delivers that edge—arming agents with deeper, faster, and more actionable insights than any other tool on the market.

Research Mode elevates Aiden from a quick-answer assistant to a deep-analysis powerhouse, producing in seconds what once took hours. It enables agents to uncover decades of property history, interpret complex zoning, assess flood and climate risks, compare micro-market trends, surface recent permits, flag hyperlocal anomalies, review HOA health, gauge infrastructure impacts, and identify off-market opportunities—all without leaving RealReports.

Drawing from RealReports’ comprehensive, high-fidelity property dataset, Research Mode also scours trusted sources across the internet—digging into every relevant corner of information—and distills findings into a clear, actionable narrative. Every insight is fully cited, with a transparent logic path that shows exactly how the AI arrived at its conclusions, enabling agents to trace decisions, review sources, and verify accuracy with complete confidence.

“In real estate today, knowledge isn’t power—it’s survival,” said James Rogers, Co-founder & CEO of RealReports. “Research Mode is more than an upgrade—it’s a competitive game-changer. It delivers deep, data-backed insight that can change the outcome of a pitch, a negotiation, or an investment decision—without the hours of legwork agents are used to.”

This launch builds on RealReports’ rapid streak of AI innovation, including AI-powered document and photo analysis, home inspection repair estimates, and voice-enabled property intelligence. With Research Mode, those capabilities now converge into a single, more powerful engine for understanding the nuances of any property and its surrounding market.

“Veteran agents will use this to uncover strategic angles no one else sees; newer agents will use it to perform like seasoned pros from day one,” said Zach Gorman, Co-founder & COO of RealReports. “By pairing the industry’s most robust property dataset with an analysis engine built for action, we’ve created a tool that makes every RealReports user the most informed professional in the room."

For more information, visit realreports.ai.

About RealReports

In today’s market, you either know the most, or you’re losing to someone who does. RealReports delivers the most comprehensive property data for every home in the U.S., supercharged by AI, to give agents deeper value, sharper insights, and a decisive advantage. Each RealReport transforms data from 60+ leading providers into competitive intelligence with Aiden, an AI property advisor that answers any question, conducts research, analyzes documents, generates leads, and drives faster, more strategic decision-making. Trusted by top MLSs and brokerages nationwide, RealReports has set the new industry standard for real estate professionals determined to win.

