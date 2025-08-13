Patrick Serfass of the American Biogas Council Speaks With Recyclist Podcast on the ABCs of Biogas Advocacy

ABC Ex. Dir. Patrick Serfass recently told Recyclist how the One Big Beautiful Bill Act supports Biogas and how advocacy is pushing the industry forward.

The Act contains several helpful provisions for the biogas sector, acknowledging the enormous potential of recycling decomposable waste.” — Patrick Serfass

COCOA, FL, UNITED STATES, August 13, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Patrick Serfass, Executive Director of the American Biogas Council , recently sat down with the Recyclist Podcast to reveal how the One Big Beautiful Bill Act supports Biogas and how advocacy is pushing the industry forward.The ABC were among the industry groups lobbying in favor of the bill. Following its passing on July 4th, 2025, Serfass released a statement saying, in part, “The Act contains several helpful provisions for the biogas sector, acknowledging the enormous potential of recycling decomposable waste.”The statement goes on to say, “We are particularly encouraged by provisions that ensure American producers using U.S. and North American feedstocks can compete on a level playing field, while also maintaining appropriate values for manure-based biogas.”While speaking to Recyclist, Serfass praised the extension of certain tax credits associated with the production of Biogas and Renewable Natural Gas.He also mentioned that provisions for certain feedstocks were initially absent from the bill. However, following several drafts and support from the ABC, the final version of the One Big Beautiful Bill Act contains more widespread feedstock backing.In regards to advocating for the industry, Serfass says most of his job comes down to simply sharing the truth behind what biogas is. “90 percent of our advocacy is education,” he said.The ABC recently ran a poll where they found 87 percent of Americans support the use of biogas once they are educated on its nature and applications.To hear more, the full interview can be found at: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ccm8AW2Q9Do Recyclist is a trademark of Diamond Scientific , your stop for biogas detectors, pumps, accessories and more for clinical research, environmental & hazardous applications. Diamond Systems LLC is a Veteran Administration verified VOSB Certified Company. Our customers and focus includes IVF labs, food, brewery, pharmaceutical sciences, air and water quality researchers, landfill-bio digester applications and safety equipment for toxic gas, national security and personal protection.

