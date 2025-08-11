Nebraska Leaders Hold Dual National Roles in State Court Leadership

Nebraska’s Judicial Branch took the national stage in July when two of its leaders overlapped in top roles representing the country’s highest state court organizations.

At the Conference of Chief Justices’ annual meeting in Maine, Nebraska Court of Appeals Judge Frankie Moore attended in her capacity as President of the National Council for State Courts of Appeal. Moore's one-year term on the National Council began November 15, 2024, and will continue through the Council's next annual conference in Washington, D.C., in the fall of 2025.

During the same gathering, State Court Administrator Corey Steel was elected President of the Conference of State Court Administrators (COSCA).

The milestone marks a rare moment for Nebraska: for the next two months, Moore and Steel will serve concurrently as Presidents of their respective national organizations, representing the state’s courts on issues of policy, administration, and judicial leadership nationwide.

Pictured: Attending the Conference of Chief Justices and State Court Administrators in July 2025 are Chief Justice Jeffrey Funke, Court of Appeals Judge Frankie Moore, and State Court Administrator Corey Steel.