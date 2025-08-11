Tess Mann Atelier Returns to Milan Runway with Opulent Le Jardin Collection

International women's empowerment coach Aliia Roza wears Tess Mann Atelier's Empress gown from the Le Jardin collection to the closing ceremony at Cannes. Photo by Karina Manuzina.

Former FBI agent turned couture designer presents Versailles-inspired collection at historic venue.

MILAN, ITALY, August 11, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Tess Mann Atelier will present its Le Jardin collection on Saturday, September 26, 2025, at I Chiostri di San Barnaba (Via S. Barnaba, 48, 20122 Milano MI, Italy). The presentation is part of the Global Fashion Collective showcase.

The Le Jardin collection draws inspiration from the Gardens of Versailles. The collection features brocade on silk organza with hand-created floral rosettes, hand beading, and hand embroidery. Design elements include ostrich feather sleeves, three-dimensional wrist cuffs, and gold lamé linings.

"This collection embodies the power of women who understood that fashion could be both armor and art," said Tess Mann, founder and creative director of Tess Mann Atelier. "Le Jardin celebrates the modern woman who embraces bold choices in her evening and cocktail attire, understanding that true elegance transcends fleeting fashion moments."

The collection represents the brand's commitment to sustainable practices, with designs requiring hundreds of hours of handwork. The brand emphasizes the use of natural materials including dupione silk and silk chiffon when possible. The brand sources deadstock fabrics to minimize waste and creates garments in small batches.

"Our garments are designed to endure, produced in limited quantities to prevent waste, and are meant to be cherished as timeless wardrobe staples," Mann said. "This philosophy stems from my childhood, when my mother taught me to preserve, repair, and transform clothing. These lessons now define our approach to luxury fashion."

For example, the Empress gown from Le Jardin features luxurious brocade on silk organza with hand-created floral rosettes and intricate beading details. Mann personally hand-draws original embroidery patterns and custom silk jacquard designs for the collection.

Tess Mann brings a unique perspective to luxury fashion, shaped by her journey from FBI field agent to couture designer. After over two decades of service in federal law enforcement, Mann retired from the Bureau in 2019 and established her luxury fashion brand. Her interest in fashion dates back to childhood, and during college she created competition costumes and evening gowns for Miss America Scholarship pageants.

The Milan presentation is part of Tess Mann Atelier's partnership with Global Fashion Collective, which produces runway showcases in key fashion capitals. GFC supports creative designers from around the world, accelerating global development and increasing international media visibility.

The collection includes evening wear, cocktail attire, and bespoke wardrobe pieces. Each piece is crafted with premium, sustainably sourced materials and reflects the brand's commitment to reducing environmental impact.

Show Details:

Date: Saturday, September 26, 2025

Venue: I Chiostri di San Barnaba

Address: Via S. Barnaba, 48, 20122 Milano MI, Italy

About Tess Mann Atelier:

In a world that often underestimates women, Tess Mann Atelier emerges as a beacon of strength and elegance. Founded by former FBI field agent turned couture designer Tess Mann, the brand celebrates the fierce spirit that defines powerful women, creating architectural evening wear that serves as armor for the modern woman. Tess's remarkable journey from over two decades of federal law enforcement to international fashion stages reflects her understanding of both strategy and style, shaping a distinctive design philosophy that melds rebellion with grace.

Each collection tells the story of accomplished women who refuse to be diminished by societal expectations, drawing inspiration from different eras of feminine strength such as Golden Age Hollywood glamour and French court opulence. Every piece is characterized by meticulous handwork, sustainable practices, and architectural details that can require hundreds of hours to complete. With designs appearing on red carpets from the Grammys to Cannes and featured in Vogue, Harper's Bazaar, and Forbes, Tess Mann Atelier has established itself as a movement toward empowerment, sustainability, and timeless elegance, proving that fashion can be both armor and art.

About Tess Mann:

Tess Mann, the visionary force behind Tess Mann Atelier, brings a uniquely powerful perspective to luxury fashion, shaped by her remarkable journey from FBI field agent to celebrated couture designer. After over two decades of service in federal law enforcement, Mann channeled her understanding of female empowerment into creating designs that serve as armor for the modern woman. Drawing inspiration from art, culture, and her own experience in high-stakes environments, Mann has developed a distinctive style that melds rebellion with grace, characterized by architectural details, premium sustainable fabrics, and meticulous craftsmanship. Her work transcends mere fashion, creating pieces that empower women to rise, shape their destinies, and leave an iconic legacy.



Legal Disclaimer:

