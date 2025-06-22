Tess Mann Atelier's Felicity Gown Graces International Stage at Prestigious French Film Festival Tribute

Chrystabell wears Tess Mann Atelier on stage at Tribute to David Lynch and Cerrone in Cannes, France. Photo used with permission @chrystabellofficial. Chrystabell wears Tess Mann Atelier on stage at Tribute to David Lynch and Cerrone in Cannes, France. Photo used with permission @chrystabellofficial. Chrystabell wears Tess Mann Atelier on stage at Tribute to David Lynch and Cerrone in Cannes, France. Photo used with permission @chrystabellofficial.

Chrystabell honors David Lynch in Tess Mann Atelier’s golden Felicity gown at Cannes tribute.

Seeing Chrystabell honor her longtime collaborator David Lynch while wearing our Felicity gown was deeply moving.” — Tess Mann

NASHVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES, June 22, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Nashville-based fashion brand Tess Mann Atelier is honored to announce that its signature Felicity gown was worn by acclaimed singer and actress Chrystabell at the prestigious Tribute to David Lynch and Cerrone during the Cannes Film Festival. The golden iteration of the sculptural masterpiece provided an elegant tribute fitting for the emotional ceremony honoring the late visionary filmmaker.

The Felicity gown serves as a reflection of Tess Mann Atelier's commitment to high-dressmaking evening wear, featuring asymmetrical sophistication with strategic peek-a-boo détailing that creates an illusion of ethereal movement. Hand-crafted silk florals in varying textures cascade from shoulder to hem, reflecting the couture tradition of wearable art.

"Seeing Chrystabell honor her longtime collaborator David Lynch while wearing our Felicity gown was deeply moving," said Tess Mann, Founder and Creative Director of Tess Mann Atelier. "The emotional weight of the tribute, combined with the architectural beauty of the garment, created a moment of pure artistry that would have resonated with Lynch's own appreciation for the intersection of beauty and emotion."

Chrystabell, who collaborated with Lynch on three albums including “This Train” (2011), “Somewhere in the Nowhere” (2016), and “Cellophane Memories” (2024), and appeared as Special Agent Tammy Preston in Lynch's “Twin Peaks: The Return,” was among the distinguished guests honoring the filmmaker's legacy at the Cannes ceremony, where the documentary “Welcome to Lynchland” had its world premiere.

About the Felicity Gown: The Felicity represents the pinnacle of Tess Mann Atelier's craftsmanship, requiring 220 hours focused entirely on garment construction.

Key features include:

- Two-piece construction with one-shoulder design

- Professional drill-and-boning structure with integrated bra cups

- Expertly ruched waist and hips

- Cascading florals in silk, organza, and satin

- Architectural side slit with court train

- Detachable shoulder watteau (court length)

- 100% silk satin shell with 100% satin viscose lining

- Hand-cut, laser-cut, and sewn silk flowers

The gown exemplifies Tess Mann Atelier's philosophy of creating wearable art that enhances the wearer's most significant moments. Available in both full-length evening and cocktail interpretations, the Felicity continues to make statements on red carpets and at prestigious events worldwide.

Photos used in this press release with permission @chrystabellofficial.

Stylist: @lscstyling @wemergenetwork

Showroom: @pr_solo

Event: Tribute to David Lynch and Cerrone in Cannes, France

Qualified sales professionals and luxury retail partners interested in representing the brand should contact Tess Mann Atelier for detailed information about opportunities and requirements at info@tessmannatelier.com.

For more information about Tess Mann Atelier or to schedule a media interview with Tess Mann, please contact Tess Mann Atelier Director of Public Relations Meredith Corning at pr@tessmannatelier.com.

About Tess Mann Atelier:

Founded by retired FBI agent Tess Mann, Tess Mann Atelier creates bespoke couture pieces that combine architectural details, intricate handwork, and flowing silhouettes. Each piece is thoughtfully crafted using sustainable and ethical practices, designed for powerful women who dare to be iconic. In a world that often underestimates women, Tess Mann Atelier emerges as a beacon of strength and elegance, proving that fashion can be both empowering and environmentally conscious. Follow Tess Mann Atelier at @tessmannatelier. For more information, visit tessmannatelier.com.

About Tess Mann:

Tess Mann, the visionary force behind Tess Mann Atelier, brings a uniquely powerful perspective to luxury fashion, shaped by her remarkable journey from FBI field agent to celebrated couture designer. After over two decades of service in federal law enforcement, Mann channeled her understanding of female empowerment into creating designs that serve as armor for the modern woman. Drawing inspiration from art, culture, and her own experience in high-stakes environments, Mann has developed a distinctive style that melds rebellion with grace. Her creations are characterized by architectural details, premium sustainable fabrics, and meticulous craftsmanship that can require up to 1800 hours of handwork per piece. Each design seamlessly blends classic and contemporary elements, from timeless silhouettes to bold, innovative structures that command attention.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.