Tess Mann Atelier's Eloise Ensemble Captures Hollywood Spotlight at Annual Viewing Party

Paloma Cinco wearing Tess Mann Atelier's Eloise design and Tess Mann at the DPA Gift Lounge. Photos used with permission: @Michael_Hansen15 for @dpa_lounges

Nashville-based luxury fashion house celebrates actress and producer's red carpet moment featured appearance in exclusive entertainment media coverage.

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, July 11, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Nashville-based couture fashion house Tess Mann Atelier celebrated a significant media milestone as actress and producer Paloma Cinco was featured in People magazine's exclusive coverage "The Best Photos From Inside PEOPLE's Portrait Studio at Elton John's Annual Oscars Watch Party." The Mexican-born actress made a striking appearance wearing Tess Mann Atelier's Eloise ensemble in Obsidian, capturing the attention of photographers and securing her place among Hollywood's most stylish at the star-studded event.

The collaboration emerged from the DPA Gift Lounge, a luxury gifting experience known for connecting leading brands with Hollywood stars and red carpet moments. Paloma selected the avant-garde Eloise ensemble during her visit to the gifting suite.

The Eloise ensemble represents an avant-garde interpretation of classic evening wear, featuring dramatic architectural elements and sophisticated craftsmanship. The three-piece construction showcases a fly-away split front and flounced bodice that transitions seamlessly into a sophisticated column skirt, elevated by proprietary metallic threadwork embroidery.

"The Eloise ensemble embodies our commitment to creating pieces that make powerful statements," says Tess Mann, founder and creative director. "The dramatic décolletage and statement puffy sleeves create an unforgettable silhouette, while the integrated structure ensures both comfort and confidence for any red carpet moment."

The ensemble's construction represents over 200 hours of focused garment construction, featuring integrated bra cups, professional drill-and-boning structure, and custom metallic thread embroidery with delicate beadwork accents. The sophisticated column skirt includes a detachable embroidered belt, offering versatility within the dramatic silhouette.

Paloma Cinco, an accomplished actress and business entrepreneur from Guadalajara, has completed acting studies at the Royal Academy of Dramatic Arts and City Academy in London. She speaks fluent Spanish, English, and German, and is currently developing projects through Espectro MX Films alongside her brother Cristo Fernández.

This feature on People magazine continues Tess Mann Atelier's growing presence in celebrity styling and entertainment media coverage. The brand's unique approach to evening wear, combining avant-garde design elements with traditional couture techniques, continues to attract attention from stylists and celebrities seeking distinctive statements for Hollywood's most prestigious events.

The collaboration emerged from the DPA Gift Lounge, a luxury gifting experience that connects leading brands with Hollywood stars and red carpet moments produced by Dubois Pelin And Associates. @dpa_lounges is an independent entity owned and operated by Nathalie Dubois. For more information about Dubois Pelin And Associates contact nathalied@dpagroup.org.

About Tess Mann Atelier:

Founded by retired FBI agent Tess Mann, Tess Mann Atelier creates bespoke couture pieces that combine architectural details, intricate handwork, and flowing silhouettes. Each piece is thoughtfully crafted using sustainable and ethical practices, designed for powerful women who dare to be iconic. In a world that often underestimates women, Tess Mann Atelier emerges as a beacon of strength and elegance, proving that fashion can be both empowering and environmentally conscious. Follow Tess Mann Atelier at @tessmannatelier. For more information, visit tessmannatelier.com.

About Tess Mann:

Tess Mann, the visionary force behind Tess Mann Atelier, brings a uniquely powerful perspective to luxury fashion, shaped by her remarkable journey from FBI field agent to celebrated couture designer. After over two decades of service in federal law enforcement, Mann channeled her understanding of female empowerment into creating designs that serve as armor for the modern woman. Drawing inspiration from art, culture, and her own experience in high-stakes environments, Mann has developed a distinctive style that melds rebellion with grace. Her creations are characterized by architectural details, premium sustainable fabrics, and meticulous craftsmanship that can require up to 1800 hours of handwork per piece. Each design seamlessly blends classic and contemporary elements, from timeless silhouettes to bold, innovative structures that command attention.

