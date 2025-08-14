Isaac Health Raises $10.5M to Democratize Access to Dementia Care Amid Rising Public Health Crisis

The Funding Will Support the Scaling of New Technologies for Dementia Diagnosis and Care

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, August 14, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Isaac Health , a leading health technology company for brain health and dementia care, announced today a $10.5 million Series A led by Flare Capital Partners, with participation from new investors, Industry Ventures, and Black Opal Ventures. Existing investors, Meridian Street Capital, B Capital, and Primetime Partners, also doubled down, some increasing their stake. This brings the company’s total funding to $16.3 million, enabling it to expand its partnerships and technology, which is newly available in all 50 states – realizing its goal of making specialist dementia care more accessible.Today, more than seven million Americans are living with Alzheimer's dementia, with numbers projected to grow to over 12 million by 2025. With Americans also waiting an average of 36 months for an appointment, many are losing crucial time for preventive care for cognitive decline. To combat this, Isaac Health offers an AI-enabled brain health platform that combines expert clinical care with scalable digital infrastructure, including patented AI screening capabilities, to detect, diagnose, and manage dementia from home. Its cutting-edge technology and predictive machine learning can quickly identify patients with different cognitive and brain health conditions and pair them with a team of specialists that offers center-of-excellence level care, resulting in 73 percent of patients with improved neurocognitive function over the course of six months, and an improvement against cognitive goals in only three weeks for 92 percent of patients.“Adults over age 65 are the largest and fastest-growing group in the U.S., and that means that the number of persons developing, living with, and affected by Alzheimer’s disease and other causes of dementia is going to continue to skyrocket,” said Dr. Joel Salinas, Chief Medical Officer and Co-Founder of Isaac Health. “Our health system simply isn’t equipped to meet the scale and complexity of these specialized care needs, and, as a result, patients face excessive delays, missed windows for intervention, and increasing rates of emergency visits and hospitalizations as disease progression and caregiver burnout intensify. This raise enables Isaac Health to step up and fill these care gaps at a time when we face a growing public health crisis.”“Cognitive and brain health is one of the most pressing and underserved areas of healthcare, with far-reaching implications for patients, families, health systems, and payers,” said Ian Chiang, Partner at Flare Capital Partners. “We are impressed by Isaac Health’s ability to provide clinically effective conservative dementia management and active treatment with anti-amyloid therapy to reduce healthcare services utilization for its Medicare & Medicaid partners while maintaining a stellar patient experience. We are thrilled to partner with Isaac Health and support the expansion of the reach of its tech-enabled virtual neurology services to patients and families across the country.”This new funding will accelerate the buildout of Isaac Health’s proprietary tech platform to deliver care at a national scale, along with the expansion of its network of partnerships with health plans and health systems to meet the rising demand for improved brain health and dementia care, outcomes, and access, especially for underserved populations. These new buildouts include:• Expansion of Isaac Health’s virtual care infrastructure and smart care management tools that support both patients and caregivers throughout the disease journey to preserve independence, quality of life, and avoid preventable health crises• Enhancement of AI-driven detection for earlier and more accurate diagnosis at the population level• Predictive clinical decision support systems to guide proactive treatment and ongoing care• Data and analytics capabilities to measure outcomes and optimize care pathways“Innovation in dementia care has lagged behind the urgency of the crisis, and now we’re seeing an inflection point where technology can finally bridge the gap,” said Julius Bruch, CEO and Co-Founder of Isaac Health. “Our Series A marks a pivotal moment for the future of dementia care and reflects investor confidence in both the magnitude of the opportunity and the urgency of the moment. With the right infrastructure in place, there is a narrow window to lead in this emerging category and redefine how millions of people receive cognitive health care in the years ahead, and we’re proud to be leading the charge.”

